Republic of Ireland v Greece: Live updates as Carla Ward’s side look to get Nations League campaign back on track

The Republic of Ireland play Greece in Group 2 of the Nations League B hoping to return to winning ways after a 4-0 defeat to Slovenia in their last outing at the end of February.

New manager Carla Ward insisted she must take the blame for the poor showing in Koper which came just four days after the Girls in Green opened their Nations League account with a 1-0 win over Turkey at Tallaght Stadium.

This afternoon’s game will get under way at Theodoros Vardinogiannis Stadium in Crete at 3pm Irish time.

Follow along here for live updates on all the action, including team news, match updates, and post-match commentary and analysis from our writers.

And just like that, Gavin Cummiskey has sent news on our starters.

Jessie Stapleton, Megan Campbell, Tyler Toland and Leanne Kiernan come in for Heather Payne, Megan Connolly, Katie McCabe and Amber Barrett from Irelan’s game against Slovenia.

McCabe picked up calf strain during Arsenal’s game Real Madrid but may still feature from the bench.

Payne is out with an ankle injury so won’t be involved today but will be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s return visit at Tallaght Stadium.

Denise O’Sullivan takes over the captain’s armband from McCabe.

Here’s the Ireland squad named ahead of this afternoon’s game. We should have our starting line-up shortly.

IRELAND: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton), Grace Moloney (unattached); Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham), Anna Patten (Aston Villa), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Caitlin Hayes (Brighton), Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Katie McCabe (Arsenal); Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers), Ruesha Littlejohn (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Sunderland), Aoibheann Clancy (Shelbourne); Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave), Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace), Amber Barrett (Standard Liege), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Saoirse Noonan (Celtic), Emily Murphy (Newcastle United).