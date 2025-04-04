Everton condemn Tarkowski abuse after wife posts about receiving death threats

Everton have strongly condemned abuse directed at their defender James Tarkowski after Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

The centre-back was targeted for his tackle on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister, which resulted in a yellow card but led to an acknowledgment from PGMOL that the video assistant referee was wrong not to recommend an upgrade to a red.

Tarkowski’s wife, Samantha, shared a post on Instagram on Thursday in which she said they have received death threats following the game.

“Everton Football Club is aware of threats made towards James Tarkowski and his family on social media. Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place in football or society,” a statement from the club read. “The club is liaising with James and his wife Samantha and stands ready to engage with the social media companies and assist the police with any potential investigation. Everton strongly condemns any form of online or offline intimidation, threats or abuse directed at players, staff or their families.”

Samantha Tarkowski had posted: “The level of abuse my husband is receiving – wishing death on him, vile comments about me, about us as a couple, and about him as a person – is beyond disgusting.

“People forget that he is more than just a footballer. He is a husband, a father, a brother, a friend, and most importantly, the father of our two children. He goes out there and does his job and does it very fucking well yet he’s subjected to so much hate. For those acting like he deliberately set out to hurt someone – r u serious?!

“Football moves at speed, and tackles are split-second decisions. No player goes out there to injure someone and do you think any player would feel good about it if they did? But the pure shit messages, the threats? That’s intentional. That’s on you. Football is a sport, but the way some so-called ‘fans’ behave is disgraceful. The abuse, the threats – it’s not passion, it’s pathetic. We’re real people, and this goes far beyond football.”