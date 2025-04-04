For once hoping the championship will produce good football doesn’t make you a prize idiot

We spend so much of our time in the GAA talking about something else. Pre-season tournaments. Rule changes. Competition structures. The timing of the league. The length of the league. The point of the league. Anything and everything but the thing itself.

So much so that when it comes to this week, this time of the year when we must reach for our jeweller’s eyepiece and inspect the shine and flaws in all the teams, it can feel a little alien. What, so you want us to actually make a case for somebody winning a game? To discuss the players and the set-ups and the tactical trends? How quaint.

And yet the game is all. Now more than ever. Or at least more than it’s been since forever. For so long the sport of Gaelic football has been this tainted relic, this old chipped mug that we have no choice but to drink from every year. Whatever your view on the FRC’s rule changes, one thing is undeniable. This is a different sport now.

You will not spend the 2025 championship checking your phone. You will not use the games as a chance for a catch-up and a natter. Stuff is going to happen and you are going to have to pay attention. That probably sounds like a snake-belly low place to set the bar but let’s not forget where we were.

READ MORE

“If you think you can play a kind of gung-ho open football against that type of structure then that’s not living in the real world,” said Jack O’Connor last June, after Kerry’s quarter-final against Derry stank Croke Park to the skies.

That’s a winning manager on the occasion of making the last four of the All-Ireland, openly deriding the idea of kicking the ball. And everyone nodding sagely along.

So at the very least there will be a departure from that sort of chat after matches now. Living in the real world means something else in 2025. Teams will still try to minimise risk and slow things down because teams playing invasion sports all across the planet crave control. But the avenues open to them to do so have largely been legislated away.

No massed zonal defences. No standing in front of frees. Since the mid-league tweak no 12 v 11 in attack. All these methods of taking the sting out of games are gone. It doesn’t pay to play slow football. Probably hurts if anything.

Kerry’s Jason Foley, Mark O'Shea and Gavin White with Jack Carney of Mayo in the Division 1 final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

A small cameo makes the point. When Ryan O’Donoghue kicked his two-point free last Sunday to bring Mayo back within three of Kerry, Aidan O’Shea quietly picked up Shane Ryan’s goalkeeper tee and took it for a walk. He dropped it seven or eight yards up the pitch – not a big deal but enough for Ryan to have to spend a few extra seconds going and retrieving it and resetting before the kick out.

It was a veteran move from O’Shea, who recognised the moment for what it was – a chance for Mayo to press home their momentum and ransack Ryan’s kick out. But too many of the Mayo players lapsed into contain mode as Ryan stood over the ball. Jason Foley ran between two Mayo attackers towards the Hogan Stand and collected the kick out at the edge of the arc. Once he had it no Mayo player touched the ball for a full minute and a half.

They allowed Kerry to move the ball methodically up the pitch, ferrying it through a necklace of handpasses and kick-passes, before David Clifford eventually kicked a wide. There was no murderously high press, no menace in the Mayo tackling. They needed to be gung-ho and instead were just ho-hum.

Think about it. Mayo scored a goal and a two-point free in the space of a minute and still didn’t push up either high enough or energetically enough to make sure the next Kerry kick out went long. That’s not going to get it done. Not now. Not when there has been such a fundamental shift in the balance between risk and reward.

Kerry’s Pauide Clifford and Enda Hession of Mayo. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

One of the dominant themes of this championship is going to be momentum within games. All those comebacks during the league were probably a little freakish – the weather was cat, the game will never be this new again, the 12 v 11 was self-evidently unfair. But they nonetheless gave a sense of what’s possible now.

The sample size is still tiny so we should be ultra-careful about declaring absolutes. This new sport is basically 10 weeks old. The latest version of it, post-tweaks, was only born on March 15th and has been played in just 35 competitive games. Some of those featured teams that were already relegated, already promoted or tight up against championship. So let’s not go drawing too many definitive conclusions.

But from what we’ve seen so far we can be reasonably sure of a few things.

Penning the opposition into their own half for sustained periods is more doable than it has ever been. But you have to make that patch as purple as possible because you know the new rules apply to the other crowd too. Never has it been more important for teams to express their dominance on the scoreboard.

Kicking is important in a way that hasn’t been the case for over a decade. The faster you can get the ball to your forwards the more chances they have of one-on-one matchup. Your under-10 coach was correct – there hasn’t been a player born yet who can run as fast as a ball kicked out of the hands. The best kicking teams will do better than they did before.

Armagh's Barry McCambridge. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

What else? One-on-one defending is back, baby. Johnny McGrath, Brendan McCole, Barry McCambridge, come on down. This is your moment. No member of a full-back line has won Football of the Year since Seamus Moynihan in 2000. Time for respect to be put on the names of shutdown man-markers everywhere.

Feed all that through the supercomputer and what do you get? A championship where there is no obvious standout team, is what. How can you have a definitive favourite when nobody really knows yet what the sport is?

We can make guesses, sure. James Horan probably said the quiet part loud on the Irish Examiner podcast a while back when he said the rules look like they were designed to suit Kerry football. While it’s all fine and well for yahoos in the media to be throwing around conspiracy theories, it’s maybe a little on the nose for an actual FRC member to feed the online beast that way. But, of course, he isn’t wrong.

Does that make Kerry worthy favourites? Maybe. The ingrained instinct of the Kerry footballer to move the ball by kicking it should certainly stand to them. The increased space in attack can’t hurt either. Ditto the emphasis on conditioning and high-speed running around the middle eight – from Gavin White through the O’Connors to Paudie Clifford, they don’t lack for athletes.

But, again, what do we really know? This is the same Kerry who were in relegation trouble a game and a half ago. The same Kerry who spent the winter with half the county talking into its sleeves behind Jack O’Connor’s back. And the other half not making much of a shape to jump to his defence. Has all that been fixed because Mayo weren’t really on it last Sunday? Doubtful.

Allianz Football League Division 1, Letterkenny, Donegal 16/3/2025 Donegal vs Tyrone Donegal’s manager Jim McGuinness Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Bryan Keane

Who else? Everybody fancies Donegal to some extent. Partly this is because of that ol’ Jim McGuinness juju that automatically sets everyone on edge. What’s he going to come up with? What’s the big tactical innovation that’s going to blow everyone away?

In reality the greatest likelihood is that Donegal will bring nothing more intricate than relentless running, long-range point-scoring and full-bore commitment in every moment. They’re not going to suddenly stop handpassing the ball – they’ll just do it at speed on the edge of the arc to drag defences around and get their kickers into position. They have cover in every position and the goalkeeper with the best kick out in the game.

Still, you wouldn’t be crowning them yet. Galway kicked more two-pointers than anybody in the league. Armagh have probably the deepest panel in the country, even allowing for the absence of Rian O’Neill. Tyrone somehow felt best about themselves at the end of the league despite being relegated.

The Dubs have a blinding collection of forwards but an unproven defence, Mayo are solid at the back but still capricious in attack. Monaghan outscored everyone else by an average of over three points a game in the league. Derry’s injury crisis will surely level off at some stage.

Everything is up for grabs, in other words. The best footballers in the country are still basically sitting in the studio, jamming the early stages of their album. Anything we’ve heard from them so far is really only bits of songs and riffs and progressions. We’re not going to get a full blast of it until showtime.

Allianz Football League Division 1, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, Castlebar 2/2/2025 Mayo vs Galway Galway’s mnaager Pádraic Joyce and Shane Walsh Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

And that’s the thing to remember above all. The Championship starts this weekend but it doesn’t really. The Sam Maguire group stage begins on the third weekend in May but even then we’ll still play 24 games to get rid of just four teams. There will be 12 counties standing in late June and you could name 10 of them right now with complete confidence.

From there it’s a headlong dash. The dozen teams toeing the startline on June 21st will be reduced to one crowd standing on the steps of the Hogan Stand on July 26th. All of this talk and conjecture will be reduced to four weekends in high summer. Same as last year, same as the one before, just with one crucial difference.

We will be watching a changed game. We won’t be waiting the thing out in the hope of an exciting final 10 minutes. We will, fingers crossed, be watching teams being rewarded for something other than slow death football.

We don’t know yet if that’s definitely how it will be. But for once hoping it will doesn’t make you a prize idiot.

The Championship abides. The game is the thing. Play on.