Rory Gallagher issues legal proceedings against GAA and Jarlath Burns

Former Derry football manager Rory Gallagher has commenced legal proceedings against the GAA and its president, Jarlath Burns after the latter intervened in his appointment as a coach to the Naas senior football team earlier this year.

Proceedings have been served on the GAA’s solicitors by Mr Gallagher’s legal representatives.

The GAA said on Friday that it had no comment to make.

It emerged early in January that Mr Gallagher was joining Naas senior football management. However, following public backlash and an intervention by Mr Burns, who emailed the club outlining his concerns, the Naas GAA executive backtracked on Mr Gallagher’s appointment.

Mr Gallagher, a former Fermanagh and Cavan footballer, stepped down as Derry manager in May 2023 after his ex-wife, Nicola, made allegations of domestic abuse. A PSNI investigation brought no charges.

“I categorically deny the allegations levelled against me. I have engaged with every procedure available to me,” said Mr Gallagher in a January statement.

“The PPS have issued two separate decisions finding that I have no case to answer. I have the full custody of my three children, and most importantly I engaged with the GAA’s own procedures which set aside my disbarment.”

In the same statement, Mr Gallagher called on Mr Burns to retract his action in contacting Naas GAA.

Mr Burns, while acknowledging in his correspondence with Naas that he had no authority to dictate club decisions, offered his opinion that such an appointment could have far-reaching consequences.