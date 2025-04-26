Adam Idah scores twice as Celtic win SPL title with thumping victory over Dundee United

Celtic have been confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions for the fourth successive season – their 55th league title and their second trophy of the campaign – after they thrashed Dundee United 5-0 at Tannadice.

Rangers had kept the race going last Sunday by coming from two goals down, and with 10 men to draw 2-2 at Aberdeen. However, Celtic’s cruise took them 18 points clear on top, rendering Rangers’ later match at St Mirren irrelevant to the title.

An own goal by Dundee United’s Ryan Strain set Celtic on their way after 30 minutes before Nicolas Kuhn added two more before half time, the first of which was a fine finish at the back post after a devilish cross from the left by Arne Engels. Adam Idah made it 4-0 after 47 minutes with a smart header and the forward added another in the 58th minute with a sharp right-footed finish.

Last season Brendan Rodgers’s side won the title by 12 points, but this season has proved a mismatch, as despite losing four of their 34 matches – one more than in all of last season – the chasing pack have been unable to capitalise. Rangers, however, have done the league double over their rivals this calendar year – with a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Ibrox in January followed by a thrilling 3-2 win last month at Celtic Park.

Celtic, though, will press on in search of a treble. They beat Rangers on penalties after a six-goal thriller in December’s final of the Scottish League Cup and last Sunday they beat St Johnstone 5-0 to reach next month’s Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen.

Celtic have now claimed 21 of the last 26 domestic trophies in Scotland. Only Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final stand in the way of 22 from 27 and six trebles in nine seasons.

However, there was disruption before the triumph as Celtic fans threw dozens of tangerines on to the pitch in protest at Dundee United’s pricing. Celtic had raised concerns with the Scottish Professional Football League after United set adult ticket prices at up to £42 for away supporters when it became clear the leaders would clinch the Premiership title with a point at Tannadice.

The game was held up early on when a number of pieces of fruit were thrown on at 12.42pm, about 11 minutes into the encounter. Celtic fans chanted about the prices as the pieces of fruit came on and held up a banner stating: “Enjoy the fruits of our labour.” The tangerines were cleared off the pitch by both Celtic players and United stewards. In the second half a number of footballs were thrown on to the pitch, leading to a second delay.

Before kick-off, a well-observed minute’s silence was held for Pope Francis on the day of his funeral. Celtic fans also paid tribute with banners and Vatican flags and chanted “Papa Francesco” before the silence began and it was perfectly observed after a few early shouts. – Guardian