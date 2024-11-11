Sammie Szmodics: ‘The lower leagues seem so far away now’

Sammie Szmodics has rarely lacked confidence in his own ability but there were times along the way, by his own admission, when the prospect of playing in England’s top tier seemed very, very remote.

“When you get to 27, 28 you start thinking of the Premier League as just a dream and [that] you’ll never get there.”

But here he is, sitting in Abbotstown on international duty, a day after scoring with an overhead kick in front of a crowd of 61,505 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to send Ipswich Town on their way to their first Premier League win of the season. And he even got a congratulatory hug from Ed Sheeran, a minority stakeholder in the club.

“He comes into the changing room after games, he loves it. It’s always a little boost to see him in and around the club.”

That time Colchester United loaned him – Szmodics, not Sheeran – out to Braintree Town in England’s fifth tier seems like several moons ago.

“Yeah, it’s been a journey,” he says. “But it’s something I believed I could do and I’m thoroughly enjoying it. Kieran [McKenna, the Ipswich manager] talks a lot about that. We’ve all come from lower leagues, and I’m honoured to have played and scored in every one.

“But I feel like the Premier League is somewhere I deserve to be. It comes from hard work, believing in yourself and coaches over the years believing in you. The lower leagues seem so far away now.”

Since his €11 million move from Blackburn in the summer, one he earned by being the Championship’s top scorer last season with 27 goals, Szmodics has settled in nicely at Ipswich, three goals in seven Premier League starts representing decent going in a struggling side.

The “icing on the cake” towards the latter end of an eventful year would be his first goal for another struggling side, namely the Republic of Ireland.

“Eight caps, performances have been good, once I get the first and that confidence in front of goal, I’ll continue to get them and hopefully cement a place in the starting 11.

“To make my debut for Ireland [against Belgium last March] was everything for me and my family. I’ve loved every cap and hopefully I can add many more. To get that first goal would be very special. Hopefully it comes on Thursday with many more to follow. It’s a case of not overthinking it all and my qualities will shine though.”

For John O’Shea, the Republic of Ireland’s assistant manager, Szmodics is the “perfect example” of what perseverance can yield, “of what sacrifice and dedication can do for your career in football”.

“The first time I saw Sammie play it was a case of get that green shirt on him as quick as possible. I’m sure that first goal is not far away.”

His impact on the squad since he first joined up?

“A bit loud and bubbly,” Szmodics admits. “I was probably annoying and it’s lucky we only spend a week with each other because they’d get sick of me. I’m enthusiastic on the pitch and the same off it. We’re living in each other’s pockets when we’re away. But everyone wants the best for each other. Being enthusiastic off the pitch will only help our relationships on it.”