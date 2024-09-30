Atlético Madrid set for full or partial stadium closure after derby disturbance

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois waits after Atlético Madrid's supporters threw items on to the pitch during the derby game at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. Photograph: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP via Getty Images

Atlético Madrid are expected to be hit with a full or partial stadium closure after their fans caused the derby at home against Real Madrid on Sunday to be suspended for 15 minutes by throwing objects at Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee meets on Wednesday and is expected to make Atlético play at least one game behind closed doors or in front of a reduced crowd. The state anti-violence committee has warned that acts such as those seen on Sunday must result in “severe punishment”.

Atlético will ban for life supporters identified as having thrown objects at Courtois. One fan was handed such a ban on Monday and investigations are ongoing with police and security forces to identify other perpetrators.

The game was suspended when appeals over the loudspeakers for supporters to stop throwing objects at Courtois were ignored. Two announcements were made before, per La Liga’s protocol, the referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer took the teams off in the 68th minute. Among the missiles were cigarette lighters, bottles and plastic bags. “As I fan, I do not feel proud at all,” said Atlético captain, Koke.

“The club has taken the decision to permanently expel the person identified by the police in collaboration with our security services yesterday,” Atlético said on Monday. “Our department of security continues to work with the police to identify the rest of those involved in the throwing of objects, all of whom will be permanently expelled as soon as they are located.”

Atlético coach Diego Simeone said “we do not need these people in our stands” on Sunday night, but he also accused Courtois of provoking supporters after Éder Militão’s opening goal. “We need to be careful with acting the victim – you see clearly that Courtois went towards the fans [gesturing] and laughing and that makes this happen too,” he said. “[We have to] be careful with what we generate, and I include myself.”

Simeone, Koke and the defender Josema Giménez approached the south stand and spoke to supporters in an attempt to get them to stop. Some of those supporters covered their faces with balaclavas and masks. One wore a balaclava with a skull on the front.

Atlético also announced on Monday that they would take immediate action to ban clothing aimed at preventing the identification of supporters. A club statement published after midnight on Sunday had insisted that “these attitudes have no place in football”.

Supporters from other parts of the stadium whistled. Atlético’s fascist ultras group, the Frente Atlético, which has been implicated in the deaths of the Real Sociedad supporter Aitor Zabaleta and the Deportivo de la Coruña fan Jimmy Taboada, stand in the south end. Atlético have faced criticism for failing to take meaningful action against the group. – Guardian