Ireland v Greece live updates: Nations League

Ireland team is out:

Caoimhin Kelleher; Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele, Dara O’Shea, Robbie Brady; Jayson Molumby, Jason Knight, Alan Browne, Will Smallbone; Chiedozie Ogbene, Sam Szmodics.

STARTING XI | Ireland v Greece



Andrew Omobamidele comes into the side as well as Jason Knight and Alan Browne for the crucial match against Greece at the Aviva Stadium tonight 👏



Kick-off is at 7.45pm, not long to go now 🇮🇪

Ireland are drawing 2-2 with Latvia in the Euro Under-21 qualifying match in Tallaght, still 20 minutes to go but they really need to win that one for qualification.

Gavin Cummiskey focuses his pre-match preview on the not so rosy financials for the FAI:

“The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) need a win tonight against Greece as much as their new manager Heimir Hallgrímsson and the put upon players.

“The association’s cash balance at the end of 2023 was €1.6 million, down from €10.9 million in 2022, as the annual general meeting on Saturday will explain, to service a legacy debt that currently stands at €43.2 million.

“These figures should not directly impact a Nations League fixture where Ireland seek to avoid a third defeat to Greece inside 15 months, but the debt explains why Irish football is knee deep in a decade of austerity.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Ireland’s second Nations League game, against Greece at the Aviva Stadium. Saturday was a sobering day against old rivals England as they outclassed Ireland in a 2-0 result that flattered the boys in green. Beating Greece at home is a more realistic aim, but already the pressure is building on the management team after a difficult start. A defeat would put Ireland on the back foot and looking over their shoulder at League C.

Gus Poyet is no longer at the helm as Greece, under new manager Ivan Jovanovic, beat Finland 3-0 in Athens on Saturday with two goals from Panathinaikos striker Fotis Ioannidis. They are a tricky side that had Ireland and Stephen Kenny’s number in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, beating Ireland home and away

Evan Ferguson will not be fit to start the game, according to manager Heimir Hallgrímsson. Saturday was Ferguson’s first game since sustaining an ankle injury last March. Captain Séamus Coleman will miss the match through injury, his place in the squad is taken by Festy Ebosele. Without Josh Cullen in midfield, a big responsibility lies on Will Smallbone to carry a weak midfield, while if the management continues with five at the back, Ireland need to see more from the wing-back positions. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.