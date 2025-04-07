Ireland’s Kyra Carusa to miss Nations League clash with Greece

Kyra Carusa has been ruled out of Ireland’s Nations League game against Greece at Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday with a quad injury. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Carusa scored her 11th international goal in Friday’s 4-0 victory over Greece in Crete.

Amber Barrett or Liverpool’s Leanne Kiernan could replace the San Diego Wave striker in the Republic of Ireland line-up on Tuesday. Kiernan started on the right wing last Friday and Barrett scored a fine individual goal after she replaced Carusa for the final 12 minutes.

Megan Campbell is set to remain at left-back as Katie McCabe is suspended following her second yellow card of the campaign in Heraklion.

“Katie is a top top player, she is our captain,” said Denise O’Sullivan, who will wear the armband in place of McCabe. “You always want your captain around but I think it is important for other players to step up now. It is an opportunity for other players to represent their country and do the job.

“Of course we will miss Katie but we have a lot of other leaders in the team and really good players that can come in and make a difference. I see it as a positive as well. We look forward to it.”

McCabe was already on restricted minutes after damaging her calf playing for Arsenal last month in the Champions League quarter-final defeat of Real Madrid.

The current Nations League B campaign concludes with a promotion play-off against Slovenia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on June 3rd.

“That is going to be massive,” said O’Sullivan. “The last time we played in Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the atmosphere was amazing and obviously we got a big win [over France]. It’s a great place to play.

“I love going back to Cork. My family are there so it is really special for me.”