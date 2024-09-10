Ireland ratings: Jayson Molumby the pick of the bunch on another grim night against Greece

Ireland's Jayson Molumby is tackled by Greece's Manolis Siopis during the Nations League game at the Aviva on Tuesday night. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Caoimhín Kelleher: Yet another goal conceded from outside the box – it’s happened too often for us to still be saying there wasn’t much the keeper could do about it. Pushed one round the post in the first half that was going wide, although it’s hard to blame him for being cautious. Rating: 5

Andrew Omobamidele: Handed a tough task playing out of position at right-back after so long without a game but he handled it pretty well, particularly with Tsimikas dangerous down his wing. Never looked convincing as an overlapper outside Ogbene when Ireland were pushing on. Rating: 5

Dara O’Shea: Far too slow to get out to Ioannidis for the first goal – the Greek striker had time for not one but two touches before curling his shot past Kelleher. His passing out of defence put Ireland in trouble occasionally too. Rating: 5

Nathan Collins: It was his misplaced header that started the trouble for the first Greece goal. Compounded it by not marshalling his backline well enough during the move that followed, leaving Fotis Ioannidis free at the edge of the box. Always struggling to get back in position for the second. Rating: 4

Alan Browne: Found himself on the end of a couple of decent moves in the first half but didn’t work the keeper either time. Tidy without being threatening for most of the night but lost his man at the quick throw-in for the second goal. Rating: 5

Robbie Brady: Threw himself into tackles and interceptions, warding off danger down the Irish left. Wasn’t afraid to leave the foot in either. Didn’t offer a whole pile going forward, despite Hallgrímsson’s urgings. A solid night, even if he’s nobody’s idea of a long-term left back. Rating: 6

Jayson Molumby: A bit of confidence and suddenly he’s a latter-day Glenn Hoddle. Had his customary bite in close exchanges but also pinged a couple of brilliant diagonals to get Ireland on the front foot. Unlucky to make way for Ferguson when others weren’t contributing as much. Rating: 6

Ireland's Will Smallbone and Greece's Christos Tzolis - Smallbone was always probing and positive. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Will Smallbone: Enjoyed being able to get on the ball in and around the Greece box. Involved in some nice exchanges with Ogbene and Browne, always probing and positive. But as with the first England goal on Saturday, wasn’t alert enough to the danger in the lead-up to the opening goal. Rating: 6

Chiedozie Ogbene: Must have thought he’d scored the Ireland goal of the decade with his first-half screamer, only to find he’d been offside when Molumby played his pass. Always seemed to be coming from too deep and never really got in behind the Greece defence. Rating: 5

Jason Knight: Worked hard around the middle and got forward for one headed chance, albeit he seemed a bit surprised it reached him. Got far too frustrated after Ireland went behind, earning himself a silly yellow card that the referee did his best not to give him. Rating: 6

Greece's Konstantinos Koulierakis and Ireland's Sammie Szmodics - Szmodics was busy and sparky in his lone striker role. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sammie Szmodics: Busy and sparky in his lone striker role, where he could have done with a bit more support in his pressing. Tried one speculative lob from 40 yards and scuffed another snapshot. But his lively and intelligent presence is clearly a plus. Rating: 6

Substitutes: Evan Ferguson was clearly lacking in match sharpness. Kasey McAteer had no final product. Matt Doherty had one chance at the back post but collided with Browne. Callum Robinson almost scored with a deflected shot, Adam Idah didn’t really get a kick. Rating: 4

Manager – Heimir Hallgrímsson: Had to be encouraged by the first half but everything went to pieces as confidence drained out of his team after the first goal. Hard to see what plan he has for actually scoring a goal. Substitutions made no difference either. Rating: 4