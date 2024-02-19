Lionel Messi’s non-show in Hong Kong sparks diplomatic tensions

We mentioned last week the uproar in Hong Kong over Lionel Messi’s non-appearance for Inter Miami in a recent friendly there, the organisers of the game having to offer decidedly peeved ticket holders a 50 per cent refund and a local newspaper alleging that “a mysterious behind-the-scenes mastermind” was responsible for Messi’s no-show in what was “a blatant attempt at humiliating Hong Kong”. Have things calmed down? Not really.

The equally irked Chinese authorities have cancelled two Argentina friendlies, against Nigeria and Ivory Coast, that were due to be played in the country next month, and now the Falkland Islands have been dragged in to it. No, really.

According to Sky Sports, the Weibo (the Chinese equivalent of Twitter) account of Argentina’s embassy in China has been inundated with comments along the lines of: “The Malvinas Islands are part of the UK”; “The fact that the islands belong to Britain is beyond doubt. Messi is a thief. All his Ballon d’Or awards were stolen”; “I used to support the Argentinian claim to the Malvinas. Today, I solemnly declare that from now on, I will no longer accept that the Malvinas Islands belong to Argentina.”

Hopefully Lionel’s tweaked hamstring recovers more quickly than his relationship with Hong Kong and Chinese football fans.

READ MORE

Word of Mouth

“His performances never lived up to what we hoped from him. He took the piss out of us for two years – boo him.”

PSG old boy Jerome Rothen urging Parisians to give Lionel Messi a, well, warm welcome if he plays in the Olympics this summer.

“The taxi arrived at 4.30am and I jumped in. The driver turned around and said, ‘I know who you play for, get the **** out of my taxi.’ I had to call another and be sure he was a Celtic fan.”

Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer reminiscing fondly about his time in Glasgow.

Ajax's midfielder Jordan Henderson. Photograph: Maurice Van Steen/ANP/AFP via Getty

“Our English purchase only provides risk-free passes. He’s a nice guy in the interviews, but he’s not a star at all. He’s a water carrier. He was always a water carrier. A good water carrier.”

Dutch pundit John Derksen being a touch rude about Ajax new boy Jordan Henderson. Distinct echoes here of the beef between Eric Cantona and Didier Deschamps back in the day.

By the Numbers: 1.42

That’s how many billion Euros Manchester United’s 2022-23 squad cost to assemble, the most expensive ever according to a Uefa report – and that doesn’t include the €200 million plus they spent last summer. Lordy.

Frankfurt’s president goes out with a bang

After over two decades as president of Eintracht Frankfurt, Peter Fischer went out with quite a bang recently when he addressed a gathering at the club after he announced that he was retiring from the role.

“We are a multicultural club. There is no place for discrimination, racism and anti-Semitism in sport. Whoever does not comply with this, we will kick them out. My wish in life is not that Eintracht Frankfurt should be champions, my wish in life is for this Nazi shit to disappear, to explode in the air, wherever it is. Puke in their faces every day,” he said, in reference to Germany’s right wing AfD party – two of whose members have lodged official complaints about his remarks.

Does Fischer regret them? No. His sole regret? “I thought Jennifer Lopez would marry me. But that wish in life is not exclusive to me”.

More Word of Mouth

Shelbourne head coach Damien Duff. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

“How do I word this? Maybe through someone through someone through someone, someone asked me would I be interested in speaking to someone.”

Damien Duff on whether the FAI contacted him about becoming Stephen Kenny’s successor. That’s a definitely maybe.

“Like a Brunello di Montalcino or a Sassicaia, he has returned fresh in mind and legs after five months of injury. His contribution is something exceptional.”

Pep Guardiola on the fine wine that is Kevin De Bruyne.

“Do you buy new furniture units before cleaning the house? I was more about cleaning the house than buying new furniture. We didn’t clean it the way we wanted.”

This is a rough guess: José Mourinho on wanting a clear-out at Manchester United during his time there before bringing in new recruits.

Quote

“Did somebody get the women’s job?”

Damien Duff. Eileen Gleeson will want a word.