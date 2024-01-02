Manchester United in talks over Jadon Sancho loan to Borussia Dortmund

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are in negotiations over a deal for Jadon Sancho to return to the Bundesliga club on loan. The winger is keen on the move after more than four months without a game.

Talks centre on a loan fee and salary coverage, with only a temporary transfer feasible for Dortmund, who sold Sancho to United for an initial £73m in July 2021. Sancho has not played since he effectively called Erik Ten Hag a liar in early September. United’s manager has demanded an apology from the 23-year-old and ostracised him from the first-team squad.

When Sancho was left out for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal, Ten Hag said it was because the England international had not met the standards required in training. Soon after, Sancho posted on social media that the explanation was “completely untrue”. He claimed he was being made a scapegoat.

Sancho believes Dortmund would be an ideal environment to find his best form again. He thrived there in the three seasons before his transfer to United and left after scoring 50 goals and providing 64 assists in 137 appearances. Dortmund, fifth in the Bundesliga, have made Sancho and a left-back their priority January targets.

Sancho, who has been training with United’s under-18s, made three substitute appearances in August before his fallout with Ten Hag. – Guardian