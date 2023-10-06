Ange Postecoglou calls for VAR to be scrapped in current form

Premier League: Luton Town v Tottenham Hotspur, Saturday, Kenilworth Road, 12.30pm (Live on TNT)

Ange Postecoglou believes Tottenham’s game against Liverpool should not be replayed and has called for VAR to be scrapped.

Whereas Jürgen Klopp has suggested a replay would be the fairest outcome owing to the unprecedented nature of Luis Díaz’s disallowed goal during Liverpool’s defeat at Spurs, Postecoglou came from a different angle while discussing technology in football and the general debate around refereeing decisions.

“My view is when you’re talking about a replay, there’s got to be some sort of threshold and I don’t think a mistake is a threshold for that, irrespective of the consequences,” Postecoglou said. “If we stray into integrity or misappropriation of the law, then you maybe have a case. But it was a mistake. If your threshold for replays is mistakes by individuals, that’s 365 games a year, I reckon.”

Postecoglou was asked if he would get rid of VAR. “I would in its current form,” he said. “I don’t think that technology’s ready for our game. I’ve got absolutely zero against goalline technology. I just think our game is unique. I know people say: ‘Well let’s get referees explaining their decisions.’ Oh my God. Seriously? Could you imagine sitting there listening to a referee explain every decision on the game?

“With VAR at the moment, the more we use it I think the worse it’s going to get. It was there for the clear and obvious error. It seems like everything now. We’re not rugby, we don’t have those stoppages. What I always loved about England was the frenetic pace of football.

“That was the difference between some other leagues where you go: ‘Oh, it’s so slow.’ Why are we trying to take that out? I think part of the consequence of last week was that none of us liked it when they were taking so long to make a decision and it sounded like last week they were rushing into a decision. That suggests to me that I don’t think the technology in its current form is suitable.

“This is probably the only time I’m happy I’m 58 and not 38. I don’t know what the game is going to look like in 20 years’ time and I’m not sure I would like it with the way it’s going. I’ve always loved the fact that our game has more flaws in it.”

Postecoglou backed the Spurs left-back Destiny Udogoie, who was racially abused on social media after the win over Liverpool. “He’s good,” he said. “We’ve got a good environment here where people have the support they need.” – Guardian