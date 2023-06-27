‘You have to start somewhere’: Robbie Keane on his move to Tel Aviv

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s new head coach Robbie Keane flatly refused to address the negative reaction on social media in Ireland following his appointment on a two-year contract to manage the Israeli club.

“This is the last time I will say it: I do not want to get into the politics,” said Keane at Maccabi’s unveiling press conference. “I am here as a football man and as someone who loves the game.”

Following the 42-year-old’s appointment, the Ireland-Palestine solidarity campaign stated: “There is a Palestinian sporting boycott and call for the expulsion of the Israeli FA from Fifa and Uefa due to apartheid Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people, so it is deeply disappointing to see Robbie Keane go to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv.”

Speaking from Israel, Keane was asked to address multiple topics, from his cousin Morrissey’s upcoming concert in Tel Aviv to his complete lack of managerial experience, with one local journalist asking: “How come a superstar like Robbie Keane has not become a big coach in the Premier League?”

“Because you have to start somewhere,” Keane replied. “I needed a good opportunity. Listen, there are millions of coaches out there trying to get jobs. I am no different.

“It had to be a good project where all of us can be successful. I have had opportunities. I have travelled around so I understand different cultures. I was player manager in India. Also, I played in the MLS for five and a half years so different cultures do not faze me.

“I am not frightened of a challenge. Maybe if you look at a lot of players who played in England they are frightened to try a different opportunity or different culture. I am certainly not. I am excited about this.”

Robbie Keane at Maccabi Tel Aviv football club's home field. Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images

Keane’s coaching career since retiring from playing in 2018 prompted several follow-up questions. After three matches as ATK player-manager in India, he became an assistant coach during Mick McCarthy’s second stint as Republic of Ireland manager. When this ended abruptly in April 2020, Keane remained under contract and on the FAI payroll until July 2022. He did one year as assistant to Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough before reappearing as Sam Allardyce’s number two last month when the pair unsuccessfully tried to keep Leeds United in the Premier League.

“First of all I am a coach that wants to win. Of course I have my own philosophy. I don’t think I’d be sitting here if how I want to play was not put across to [chief executive Ben Mansford and owner Mitchell Goldhar].

“I don’t want to give too much away as other coaches are listening to me but I want to play attractive football, something the fans can be proud of and so they can come and watch this team flourish. We want to dominate the ball as much as possible by being clever in the final third. Of course I want my team to be very, very fit.”

“One of my biggest strengths is with people. I am not coming in here as a novice in terms of coaching. I’ve been doing it for a few years. In terms of the team going forward: win more games than the opposition teams. That is the key.”

Irish professional football coach and former player Robbie Keane gives a press conference at Maccabi Tel Aviv football club's home field, on June 27, 2023 in Tel Aviv, after signing a two-year head coach contract with the Israeli team. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Keane’s coaching staff “is ready to go” with the Dubliner keen to have them in Tel Aviv by next week, but he declined to name who they were.

Goldhar blamed the club’s failure last season to win a record 24th Israeli championship on teenage midfielder Oscar Gloukh moving to Red Bull Salzburg and Serbian manager Vladimir Ivić being headhunted by Russian club Krasnodar. The Canadian billionaire also rejected a question referring to 22 coaching changes in his 14 seasons owning Maccabi.

“I think you must be including some interim coaches and you might be including the gardener who has an opinion on coaching,” Goldhar replied. “If you look at the actual details, which I know takes more effort, there are explanations around most of those.”

Nonetheless, Ivić (2018-2020) is the last manager to last longer than six months, with Giorgos Donis, Patrick van Leeuwen, Mladen Krstajić, Aitor Karanka and Ivić's second coming all proving short-lived.

“We have made some decisions that I regret,” Goldhar said. “We are looking to make corrections of the errors we have made in the recruiting process.”

After working at Keane’s representatives Wasserman until 2013, Mansford became chief executive at Leeds United, Barnsley and Blackpool where this year he hired and parted ways with Mick McCarthy.

Finally, what about The Smiths former lead singer performing in Tel Aviv? “I did get a text that he is town,” said Keane. “Morrissey, for those who don’t know, the singer ... maybe I can get you some tickets if you want?”