Grimsby manager dedicates ‘miracle’ win to fans as they pull off major FA Cup shock

The Grimsby manager, Paul Hurst, dedicated their historic victory against Southampton to the club’s supporters after they reached the sixth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 84 years.

More than 4,000 fans and their inflatable Harry Haddock mascots saw two penalties from Ireland’s Gavan Holohan either side of half-time seal a historic win despite the Premier League’s bottom side hitting back through Duje Caleta-Car and the substitute Theo Walcott seeing his equaliser disallowed with 10 minutes left.

Sixteenth in League Two after winning the National League play-offs last season, if Grimsby win their quarter-final at Brighton they will play their semi-final at Wembley. They have already beaten five teams from higher divisions during their run to the last eight.

Hurst described it as a “miracle” as his side became only the sixth team from the fourth tier or below to reach the last eight of the FA Cup Cup since the introduction of the division in 1958-59.

“Some of the fans probably had expectations that we could win but I thought they were mad. It was nice that they were proved right,” said a delighted Hurst.

“As the night went on I think a bit more belief spread throughout them and it was really nice to enjoy the scenes with them at the end. It felt like there is a connection there between us. Grimsby Town being in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup is something I thought I would never hear.”

Grimsby Town's Gavan Holohan celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Southampton. Photograph: Zac Goodwin/PA

Grimsby benefited twice from VAR decisions, first when Lyanco handled a cross from Joshua Emmanuel for their first penalty and then when Walcott’s equalising goal was ruled out. Hurst admitted that he was relieved to see Holohan coolly convert his spot-kicks on both occasions given that Grimsby had failed to score a penalty all season.

“We’d had two penalties before tonight and missed them both,” he said. “The penalty gave us some hope and at that point I was just thinking it was nice for the fans to have something to cheer. I’m not a massive fan of VAR and the decisions take far too long. But it’s obviously gone for us tonight.”

Southampton’s interim manager, Rubén Sellés, made nine changes from their defeat against Leeds at the weekend but his side struggled to create chances until the introduction of the captain, James Ward-Prowse, in the second half. They were booed off the pitch by supporters having slumped to a fifth loss in their last six matches.

“I’m disappointed with the whole team,” said Sellés. “As soon as something happened in the game we were not robust enough to come back. We had a conversation afterwards to try and get some points clear but now we have a period of reflection and see where we need to continue going forward.” - Guardian