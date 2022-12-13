LIVE Argentina v Croatia: World Cup semi-final

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says his team have worked out where to hurt Croatia. “I won’t mention the key players or their strengths and weaknesses but we’ve analysed where we can hurt them. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it doesn’t,” Scaloni told reporters. With a change back to a back four and Parades back in midfield, will be interesting to see where he thinks that is. Croatia will likely play their usual 4-3-3 possession-based game, with their wonderful centre midfielders, which frustrated Brazil.

[ Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni says his team have worked out where to hurt Croatia ]

There was no doubt who the hero was for Croatia against Brazil, goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who banishes the jitters to become Croatia’s man for the big moment, with several saves in normal time and some key penalty shoot-out saves. A heart-to-heart with Luka Modric helped turn the once-brittle goalkeeper into a penalty-saving hero. Read here:

[ Dominik Livakovic banishes jitters to become Croatia’s man for the big moment ]

Preview: Croatian manager Zlatko Dalic in dreamland again as Croatia welcome underdogs’ tag, writes Ken Early, in a preview to today’s game. Dalic portrayed Tuesday night’s semi-final as “the small Croatia” against “the great Argentina, led by Lionel Messi”. Argentina fans, both Argentine and international, will vastly outnumber the Croatian supporters at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. It will feel like a home game for Messi’s team, but Croatia will seek to turn the imbalance to their advantage. According to Dalic, all the pressure is on Argentina.

[ Dalic in dreamland again as Croatia welcome underdogs’ tag ]

Team news: Tagliafico and Parades are in the line-up for Argentina, replacing Acuna and Lisandro Martinez, as they go back to 4-4-2 shape it seems. Croatia are unchanged from their victory over Brazil on Friday.

Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Parades, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Joško Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Mario Pasalic

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the World Cup semi-final, Argentina against Croatia from the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Two of the greatest players of the modern era, Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, lead their sides with a place in the World Cup final for the second times in their careers up for grabs. Both lost in the decider (2014 for Messi, 2018 for Modric) and will be determined to make that right and get their hands on the trophy. Kickoff is at 7pm.

@DavidGorman20