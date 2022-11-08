League Cup: Bournemouth hammer Everton as Leicester progress

Junior Stanislas scores a third goal for Bournemouth against Everton at the Vitality Stadium. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Bournemouth are into the fourth round of the League Cup after a 4-1 win over Everton in Tuesday night’s only all-Premier League fixture. Leicester City join them in the next round after a 3-0 win over Newport County.

Jamal Lowe put Bournemouth ahead after seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium, his shot taking a looping deflection off right back Nathan Patterson to leave Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic no chance.

Everton, who play at Bournemouth again in the league on Saturday, squandered several chances and were booed off by the travelling fans at the interval.

Poor defending allowed Junior Stanislas to make it 2-0 with a 47th minute tap-in and Everton manager Frank Lampard made a triple substitution on 51 minutes after starting with 11 changes to last Saturday’s 2-0 league defeat to Leicester City.

READ MORE

Demarai Gray pulled one back in the 67th but Bournemouth settled their fans’ nerves with Emiliano Marcondes restoring the two goal advantage on 78 minutes and Jaidon Anthony making it 4-1 in the 82nd.

James Justin’s first goal for almost two years helped Leicester down Newport but his slim World Cup hopes appear over.

The right-back was carried off in the second half of their Carabao Cup win over the Exiles, as Jamie Vardy bagged a brace.

The right-back’s first goal since February 2021 at least gave Gareth Southgate a late reminder of his talents in advance of his squad announcement on Thursday, although he now looks set to be England’s latest defensive injury.

Justin, understood to be on the provisional 55-man list, became a viable option for Southgate after injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker left them as doubts.

Despite his injury, it was a routine win for the Foxes as they avoided another shock against the Exiles.