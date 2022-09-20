Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov stands by his comments despite Uefa fine

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov stood by his comments about being prepared to take up arms against Russia. Photograph: Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

Ukraine head coach Oleksandr Petrakov stood by his comments about being prepared to take up arms against Russia after being fined by Uefa ahead of his team’s Nations League contest with Scotland.

Petrakov confirmed he had been fined but did not know the scale of the punishment, which the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) has vowed to appeal and pay on his behalf if necessary.

The Russian Football Union had called for the 65-year-old to be banned from football for his initial comments.

Petrakov told the Guardian in February that he had offered to join Ukraine’s territorial defence but was advised his age and lack of military experience meant it would be unwise.

“I thought, if they come to Kyiv, I will pick up a weapon and defend my city,” Petrakov said in the interview. “I am 64 but I felt it was normal to do this. I think I could take two or three enemies out.”

Now 65, Petrakov stood by his comments at Hampden 24 hours before his side take on Scotland for the second time in three months.

“I will say again whatever I said before,” he said through an interpreter. “This is clearly the Russian football federation and their legal team, whatever they are doing is their business. I will say it again and I stand by my words.

“I have no idea about the amount of money [for the fine]. I was told by the Ukrainian Association of Football president about what happened at Uefa.

“I have no other knowledge about the size or nature of that fine.”

Writing earlier on Facebook, UAF president Andriy Pavelko, who is a member of Uefa’s executive committee, said the “Russian hysterics” and “ill-mannered complaint” about Petrakov were “not worth the slightest attention”.

“Of course, there is no decision about suspension and could not have been,” he added. “There was a warning and a minor fine that the UAF has the honour to pay.

“So in vain the Russians are trying now – on the eve of an important match of the Ukrainian national team – to distract us from preparing for the game. Everyone is as focused as possible on this and preparing to support our boys.”

The controversy emerged shortly before Russia were told they would not be included in next month’s draw for the Euro 2024 qualifiers, news which was welcomed by Ukraine captain Andriy Yarmolenko.

“My thoughts are quite simple,” said the former West Ham winger, who now plays in the United Arab Emirates. “Russian football, Russian sport, should be totally isolated.

“This is a country of terrorists. A country that kills Ukrainians, kills Ukrainian children. We cannot just talk about sport when something that terrible is happening.

“All Ukrainian players want Russia to be isolated on every level. We cannot allow Russia to take part in any competition while its army are killing the civilian population in Ukraine.”

Yarmolenko scored in Ukraine’s 3-1 World Cup playoff win at Hampden in June and vowed to bring more joy to his embattled people.

“Nothing has changed in the team,” he said. “We still have war in Ukraine and we want to bring joy to Ukrainian people and fans.

“We are going to play for our country, our people, for anyone who is staying in Ukraine.

“We want to distract the Ukrainian people from war, from all this terror and incredibly hard situation.

“We want to put smiles, at least for 90 minutes, on the faces of the Ukrainian people back home.”

Petrakov confirmed that Spezia midfielder Viktor Kovalenko and Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko were receiving treatment for minor injuries.