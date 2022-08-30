Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after just four games

Scott Parker has been sacked as manager of Bournemouth, three days after the team suffered a 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.

Parker led Bournemouth to promotion last season but has been dismissed, after 14 months, with the team having won one of their first four Premier League matches. That came on the opening day against Aston Villa. Since then they have also lost 4-0 to Manchester City and 3-0 to Arsenal.

Parker indicated after the game at Anfield that he felt the club had not spent enough this summer in paying £22.6m for two players and making three free transfers. “I have been clear how this season could look for us and I stick by that,” he said. “We need to make a decision and try and help this young group who at times are struggling for air. Every one of us needs to make that decision. We have been trying to get more quality in and there are a million reasons why [it hasn’t happened].”

Bournemouth’s owner, Maxim Demin, appeared to react to those comments as part of his statement confirming Parker’s sacking.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” he said. “Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Gary O’Neil will take interim charge, assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick. - Guardian