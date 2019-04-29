Munster’s Conor Murray to resume full training on Monday

Conor Murray will be available for Munster’s Pro14 quarter-final against Benetton at Thomond Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3.0pm).

There had been concern over the fitness of the Ireland scrumhalf, after he sustained a neck injury during the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s 27-14 win over Connacht in Limerick.

The 30-year-old was pulled from that fixture by head coach Johann van Graan as a precaution - however the province confirmed he will train fully on Monday.

The news will be a big boost for Murray, Munster and Ireland boss Joe Schmidt, after he missed a large chunk of this season with a previous neck problem.

There is further good news for Munster as Van Graan said both Joey Carbery and Keith Earls could return to training this week.

The Ireland duo missed the Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Saracens but their fitness would prove a major boon as the province bid to get past Benetton and set up a mouth-watering Pro14 semi-final date with Leinster.

Munster also confirmed Dan Goggin has passed a HIA and will also resume training on Monday.