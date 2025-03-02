Gaelic games

GAA live results: Galway host Tyrone as Donegal meet Derry

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan in action against Galway's Sean Mulkerrin during the counties' Division 1 encounter at Healy Park last season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan in action against Galway's Sean Mulkerrin during the counties' Division 1 encounter at Healy Park last season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Ian O'Riordan's picture
Ian O'Riordan
Sun Mar 02 2025 - 13:27
1 minute ago

Donegal 0-2 Derry 0-1: After 12 minutes Conor Glass get Derry on the scoreboard.

2 minutes ago

Galway 0-2 Tyrone 1-2: A Darragh Canavan goal has Tyrone in front!

4 minutes ago

Galway 0-2 Tyrone 0-2: Down at Tuam Stadium, Mark Bradley brielfy puts Tyrone in front, before Galway level it on nine minutes.

6 minutes ago

Donegal 0-2 Derry 0-0: After missing a decent goal chance minutes before, Daire O Baoill doubles the Donegal advantage after seven minutes. Derr have their first shot at goal cleared off the line.

11 minutes ago

Donegal 0-1 Derry 0-0: Ryan McHugh scores from play after 30 seconds to give Donegal an early lead in Ballybofey

12 minutes ago

Here’s how the football league tables look going into this afternoon.

DIVISION 1 P W D L Dif Pts

Galway 4 3 1 0 23 7

Donegal 4 3 0 1 7 6

Dublin 5 3 0 2 2 6

Armagh 5 2 1 2 1 5

Mayo 5 2 1 2 -8 5

Kerry 5 2 0 3 -10 4

Tyrone 4 1 0 3 -6 2

Derry 4 0 1 3 -21 1

DIVISION 2 P W D L Dif Pts

Roscommon 5 4 0 1 21 8

Monaghan 4 3 0 1 18 6

Meath 4 3 0 1 16 6

Cavan 5 3 0 2 -6 6

Louth 4 2 0 2 -5 4

Cork 5 2 0 3 -17 4

Down 5 1 0 4 -12 2

Westmeath 4 0 0 4 -15 0

DIVISION 3 P W D L Dif Pts

Kildare 4 4 0 0 56 8

Offaly 4 3 0 1 27 6

Laois 5 3 0 2 15 6

Fermanagh 5 2 1 2 -15 5

Clare 3 2 0 1 12 4

Antrim 5 2 0 3 -2 4

Sligo 4 0 1 3 -20 1

Leitrim 4 0 0 4 -73 0

DIVISION 4 P W D L Dif Pts

Wexford 4 4 0 0 44 8

Limerick 5 3 1 1 20 7

Tipperary 5 2 1 2 -2 5

Wicklow 3 2 0 1 11 4

London 4 2 0 2 -23 4

Carlow 4 1 1 2 -7 3

Longford 4 1 1 2 -8 3

Waterford 4 0 0 4 -23 0

16 minutes ago

Few late changes on the Derry team to play Donegal

20 minutes ago

How long before Michael Murphy makes his second appearance of the season?

23 minutes ago

A few minutes out from throw-in at Tuam Stadium. Here are the Galway and Tyrone teams.

38 minutes ago

Here’s the full schedule for the day:

National Football League

Division 1: Galway v Tyrone, Donegal v Derry (both 1.45pm)

Division 2: Louth v Monaghan (2pm), Westmeath v Meath (3.15pm)

Division 3: Leitrim v Offaly, Clare v Kildare (both 2pm)

Division 4: London v Longford (12.30pm), Wicklow v Carlow (2pm)

National Hurling League

Division 1A: Limerick v Clare (3.45pm)

Division 1B: Offaly v Westmeath, Waterford v Dublin (both 2pm), Carlow v Antrim (2.30pm)

Division 2: Kildare v Donegal (1pm), Down v Tyrone (2pm)

Division 3: Warwickshire v Fermanagh (12pm), Cavan v Wicklow, Mayo v Roscommon (both 2pm), Sligo v Armagh (2.30pm)

45 minutes ago

Hello, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for today’s action across the National Football and Hurling Leagues.

There are 18 games on today’s agenda; eight football, 10 hurling.

In the respective topflights, it’s Galway v Tyrone and Donegal v Derry in Division 1 of the National Football League, while Limerick host neighbours Clare in Division 1A of the National Hurling League.

We’ll be keeping you updated on the action from across all the divisions in both leagues throughout the day, followed by the full match reports.

National Football LeagueNational Hurling League