GAA live results: Galway host Tyrone as Donegal meet Derry

Donegal 0-2 Derry 0-1: After 12 minutes Conor Glass get Derry on the scoreboard.

Galway 0-2 Tyrone 1-2: A Darragh Canavan goal has Tyrone in front!

Galway 0-2 Tyrone 0-2: Down at Tuam Stadium, Mark Bradley brielfy puts Tyrone in front, before Galway level it on nine minutes.

Donegal 0-2 Derry 0-0: After missing a decent goal chance minutes before, Daire O Baoill doubles the Donegal advantage after seven minutes. Derr have their first shot at goal cleared off the line.

Donegal 0-1 Derry 0-0: Ryan McHugh scores from play after 30 seconds to give Donegal an early lead in Ballybofey

Here’s how the football league tables look going into this afternoon.

DIVISION 1 P W D L Dif Pts

Galway 4 3 1 0 23 7

Donegal 4 3 0 1 7 6

Dublin 5 3 0 2 2 6

Armagh 5 2 1 2 1 5

Mayo 5 2 1 2 -8 5

Kerry 5 2 0 3 -10 4

Tyrone 4 1 0 3 -6 2

Derry 4 0 1 3 -21 1

DIVISION 2 P W D L Dif Pts

Roscommon 5 4 0 1 21 8

Monaghan 4 3 0 1 18 6

Meath 4 3 0 1 16 6

Cavan 5 3 0 2 -6 6

Louth 4 2 0 2 -5 4

Cork 5 2 0 3 -17 4

Down 5 1 0 4 -12 2

Westmeath 4 0 0 4 -15 0

DIVISION 3 P W D L Dif Pts

Kildare 4 4 0 0 56 8

Offaly 4 3 0 1 27 6

Laois 5 3 0 2 15 6

Fermanagh 5 2 1 2 -15 5

Clare 3 2 0 1 12 4

Antrim 5 2 0 3 -2 4

Sligo 4 0 1 3 -20 1

Leitrim 4 0 0 4 -73 0

DIVISION 4 P W D L Dif Pts

Wexford 4 4 0 0 44 8

Limerick 5 3 1 1 20 7

Tipperary 5 2 1 2 -2 5

Wicklow 3 2 0 1 11 4

London 4 2 0 2 -23 4

Carlow 4 1 1 2 -7 3

Longford 4 1 1 2 -8 3

Waterford 4 0 0 4 -23 0

Few late changes on the Derry team to play Donegal

Here is our starting team for today's Round 5 fixture vs. Donegal!

How long before Michael Murphy makes his second appearance of the season?

Team Announcement 📣



Our Senior Footballers are ready to host Derry for 5 of the Allianz NFL Division1! 🏐



📅 Sunday | 1:45pm

📍 Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon

📺 Live on TG4



🎟 https://t.co/JBqjhSGrtD



Our Senior Footballers are ready to host Derry for 5 of the Allianz NFL Division1!

📅 Sunday | 1:45pm
📍 Fr Tierney Park, Ballyshannon
📺 Live on TG4

Let's get behind the team!

A few minutes out from throw-in at Tuam Stadium. Here are the Galway and Tyrone teams.

🚨TEAM NEWS 🚨

Our Senior Footballers welcome Tyrone to Tuam Stadium tomorrow for Round 5 of the Allianz Football League



GALWAY V TYRONE

🕔 1:45pm

📲Live Score updates via @WhatstheScor App on our X feed

📻 Match commentary on Galway Bay FM & RnaG Spórt

⚠️Game is not televised… pic.twitter.com/rgqjZSjovz — Galway GAA Official (@Galway_GAA) March 1, 2025

📣 Here's our Starting XV for tomorrow's Allianz Football League game against Galway.



🏐 Allianz Football League R5

🆚 Tyrone v Galway

📍 Tuam

🕞 1:45 PM

Here's our Starting XV for tomorrow's Allianz Football League game against Galway.

🏐 Allianz Football League R5
🆚 Tyrone v Galway
📍 Tuam
🕞 1:45 PM

Here’s the full schedule for the day:

National Football League

Division 1: Galway v Tyrone, Donegal v Derry (both 1.45pm)

Division 2: Louth v Monaghan (2pm), Westmeath v Meath (3.15pm)

Division 3: Leitrim v Offaly, Clare v Kildare (both 2pm)

Division 4: London v Longford (12.30pm), Wicklow v Carlow (2pm)

National Hurling League

Division 1A: Limerick v Clare (3.45pm)

Division 1B: Offaly v Westmeath, Waterford v Dublin (both 2pm), Carlow v Antrim (2.30pm)

Division 2: Kildare v Donegal (1pm), Down v Tyrone (2pm)

Division 3: Warwickshire v Fermanagh (12pm), Cavan v Wicklow, Mayo v Roscommon (both 2pm), Sligo v Armagh (2.30pm)

Hello, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for today’s action across the National Football and Hurling Leagues.

There are 18 games on today’s agenda; eight football, 10 hurling.

In the respective topflights, it’s Galway v Tyrone and Donegal v Derry in Division 1 of the National Football League, while Limerick host neighbours Clare in Division 1A of the National Hurling League.

We’ll be keeping you updated on the action from across all the divisions in both leagues throughout the day, followed by the full match reports.