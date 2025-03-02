GAA live results: Galway host Tyrone as Donegal meet Derry

Donegal 0-2 Derry 0-1: After 12 minutes Conor Glass get Derry on the scoreboard.
Galway 0-2 Tyrone 1-2: A Darragh Canavan goal has Tyrone in front!
Galway 0-2 Tyrone 0-2: Down at Tuam Stadium, Mark Bradley brielfy puts Tyrone in front, before Galway level it on nine minutes.
Donegal 0-2 Derry 0-0: After missing a decent goal chance minutes before, Daire O Baoill doubles the Donegal advantage after seven minutes. Derr have their first shot at goal cleared off the line.
Donegal 0-1 Derry 0-0: Ryan McHugh scores from play after 30 seconds to give Donegal an early lead in Ballybofey
Here’s how the football league tables look going into this afternoon.
DIVISION 1 P W D L Dif Pts
Galway 4 3 1 0 23 7
Donegal 4 3 0 1 7 6
Dublin 5 3 0 2 2 6
Armagh 5 2 1 2 1 5
Mayo 5 2 1 2 -8 5
Kerry 5 2 0 3 -10 4
Tyrone 4 1 0 3 -6 2
Derry 4 0 1 3 -21 1
DIVISION 2 P W D L Dif Pts
Roscommon 5 4 0 1 21 8
Monaghan 4 3 0 1 18 6
Meath 4 3 0 1 16 6
Cavan 5 3 0 2 -6 6
Louth 4 2 0 2 -5 4
Cork 5 2 0 3 -17 4
Down 5 1 0 4 -12 2
Westmeath 4 0 0 4 -15 0
DIVISION 3 P W D L Dif Pts
Kildare 4 4 0 0 56 8
Offaly 4 3 0 1 27 6
Laois 5 3 0 2 15 6
Fermanagh 5 2 1 2 -15 5
Clare 3 2 0 1 12 4
Antrim 5 2 0 3 -2 4
Sligo 4 0 1 3 -20 1
Leitrim 4 0 0 4 -73 0
DIVISION 4 P W D L Dif Pts
Wexford 4 4 0 0 44 8
Limerick 5 3 1 1 20 7
Tipperary 5 2 1 2 -2 5
Wicklow 3 2 0 1 11 4
London 4 2 0 2 -23 4
Carlow 4 1 1 2 -7 3
Longford 4 1 1 2 -8 3
Waterford 4 0 0 4 -23 0
Few late changes on the Derry team to play Donegal
How long before Michael Murphy makes his second appearance of the season?
A few minutes out from throw-in at Tuam Stadium. Here are the Galway and Tyrone teams.
Here’s the full schedule for the day:
National Football League
Division 1: Galway v Tyrone, Donegal v Derry (both 1.45pm)
Division 2: Louth v Monaghan (2pm), Westmeath v Meath (3.15pm)
Division 3: Leitrim v Offaly, Clare v Kildare (both 2pm)
Division 4: London v Longford (12.30pm), Wicklow v Carlow (2pm)
National Hurling League
Division 1A: Limerick v Clare (3.45pm)
Division 1B: Offaly v Westmeath, Waterford v Dublin (both 2pm), Carlow v Antrim (2.30pm)
Division 2: Kildare v Donegal (1pm), Down v Tyrone (2pm)
Division 3: Warwickshire v Fermanagh (12pm), Cavan v Wicklow, Mayo v Roscommon (both 2pm), Sligo v Armagh (2.30pm)
Hello, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for today’s action across the National Football and Hurling Leagues.
There are 18 games on today’s agenda; eight football, 10 hurling.
In the respective topflights, it’s Galway v Tyrone and Donegal v Derry in Division 1 of the National Football League, while Limerick host neighbours Clare in Division 1A of the National Hurling League.
We’ll be keeping you updated on the action from across all the divisions in both leagues throughout the day, followed by the full match reports.