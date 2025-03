Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Athletics

The 2025 European Indoor Championships take place this week at the Omnisport Apeldoorn arena in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. The four-day event features 13 men’s and 13 women’s athletics events. The strong Irish team includes Sharlene Mawdsley (400m), Sarah Healy, Jodie McCann (both 3,000m), Sarah Lavin (60mH), Andrew Coscoran and Cathal Doyle (both 1,500m). - Thursday-Sunday, RTE & BBC

Rugby

Okay, so it’s not actually the Six Nations decider, but, really . . . it probably is. Ireland versus France in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin at the weekend will surely be the defining game of the 2025 Six Nations Championship. Last season, Ireland beat France, 38-17, in Marseille. But this is a very different French side that is coming to Dublin. - Saturday, RTE & UTV

Cycling

Paris-Nice is the annual signal that the professional cycling season has begun in earnest in Europe. The eight-stage “Race to the Sun”, which was won eight times by an Irish rider in the 1980s – a record seven times by Sean Kelly, and once by Stephen Roche – is a hilly course which starts in Paris next Sunday and finishes, after 1,200km, at the Mediterranean coast the following weekend. - March 9th-16th, TNT Sports

MONDAY (Mar 3rd)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & ITV4 - FA Cup - 7.30pm Nottingham Forest v Ipswich

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier League - 7.45pm Waterford v Cork City

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Mar 4th)

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 5am-9am, 11.30am-3.30pm - Hong Kong World Grand Prix

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am ICC Champions Trophy Semi-final 1

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm St Fintan’s v Terenure College

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 5.45pm Club Brugge v Aston Villa , 8pm Real Madrid v Atlético Madrid

, 8pm SOCCER - Sky Sports+ Championship - 7.45pm Cardiff v Burnley

SOCCER - Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Borussia Dortmund v Lille

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm PSV v Arsenal

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - League 1 - 8pm Wycombe v Burton Albion

WEDNESDAY (Mar 5th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am Warriors @ Knicks , 3am Clippers @ Suns

, 3am SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 5am-9am, 11.30am-3.30pm - Hong Kong World Grand Prix

CRICKET - Sky Sports Cricket from 8.30am ICC Champions Trophy Semi-final 2

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 5.45pm Feyenoord v Inter Milan , 8pm Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen

, 8pm TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-6am Indian Wells

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football - Women’s Super League - 7.30pm Chelsea v Leicester

SOCCER - Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 8pm Benfica v Barcelona

SOCCER - RTE 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm PSG v Liverpool

THURSDAY (Mar 6th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 2.30am Mavericks @ Bucks

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 5am-9am, 11.30am-3.30pm - Hong Kong World Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am - LPGA Blue Bay in China

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 7am-10am Women’s Asian Amateur

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Joburg Open

RUGBY - Premier Sports 1 - Leinster Schools Senior Cup - 3pm Blackrock College v CC Roscrea

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Europa League - 5.45pm Fenerbahçe v Rangers

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League - 5.45pm Copenhagen v Chelsea

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 3 - Europa League - 5.45pm AZ v Tottenham

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League - 5.45pm Real Sociedad v Man Utd , 8pm Roma v Athletic Club

, 8pm ATHLETICS - RTE 2, 6pm-9.30pm, BBC 2, 5pm-8pm, BBC Three, 8pm-9pm European Indoors

DARTS - Sky Sports+, 7pm-11pm - Brighton Premier League

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-6am Indian Wells

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 & TNT Sports 2 - Europa League - 8pm Ajax v Eintracht Frankfurt

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

FRIDAY (Mar 7th)

NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 0.30am 76ers @ Celtics , 3am Knicks @ Lakers

, 3am SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 5am-8am, 11.30am-2.30pm - Hong Kong World Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am - LPGA Blue Bay in China

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 7am-10am Women’s Asian Amateur

ATHLETICS - RTE 2, 9am-1.20pm, BBC 2, 8am-1.30pm, 6.30pm-9pm European Indoors

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11am-4pm Joburg Open

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 4pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

BOXING - Sky Sports Action & Showcase from 7pm - London Natasha Jonas v Lauren Price

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-6am Indian Wells

RUGBY - Virgin Media More - U20 Six Nations - 7.15pm Scotland v Wales

RUGBY - BBC Red Button - U20 Six Nations - 7.45pm England v Italy

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier League - 7.45pm Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick’s Athletic

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Scottish Cup - 7.45pm Hearts v Dundee

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Norwich v Oxford

RUGBY - RTE 2 - U20 Six Nations - 8pm Ireland v France

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports Action - Super League - 8pm St Helens v Hull KR

SATURDAY (Mar 8th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1am-6am - LET Australian Championship

GOLF - Sky Sports+, 4am-7am Women’s Asian Amateur

SNOOKER - TNT Sports 2, 5am-8.30am, 11.30am-3pm - Hong Kong World Grand Prix

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 6am-9am - LPGA Blue Bay in China

ATHLETICS - RTE 2, 8.55am-12.45pm, 6pm-9.05pm, BBC 2, 8.45am-12.30pm, 6pm-9pm European Indoors

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 10.30am-3pm Joburg Open

RUGBY - TG4 & Premier Sports 1 – URC - Noon Sharks v Lions

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 12.30pm Nottingham Forest v Man City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Coventry v Stoke

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 12.30pm Watford v Millwall

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1pm-4.15pm Strade Bianche

RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Sandown Park

RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 2.15pm Ireland v France

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Liverpool v Southampton

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 3pm-11pm Arnold Palmer Invitational

RUGBY - Virgin Media One & BBC 1 - Six Nations - 4.45pm Scotland v Wales

SOCCER - TG4 - Women’s Premier League - 4.45pm Athlone Town v Wexford Youths

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Brentford v Aston Villa

RUGBY LEAGUE - Sky Sports+, Super League - 5.30pm Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 7pm-6am Indian Wells

GAA - TG4 - Hurling League - 7.30pm Limerick v Galway

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Premier League - 8pm Wolves v Everton

SOCCER - Premier Sports 2 - La Liga - 8pm Barcelona v Osasuna

SOCCER - BBC 1, 10.30pm-23.50pm Match of the Day

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 11pm Nets @ Hornets

SUNDAY (Mar 9th)