Dwayne Peel leaving Ulster coaching role to join Cardiff Blues

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions scrum-half Dwayne Peel is to join Cardiff Blues next season as senior assistant coach and attack specialist.

The Blues have announced a long-term contract for Peel, who is currently an assistant coach with their Guinness Pro14 rivals Ulster.

Peel, 39, spent two seasons at Bristol before joining Ulster in 2017.

He won 76 Wales caps between 2001 and 2011, and played in all three Tests on the 2005 British and Irish Lions’ New Zealand tour.

“I am really excited to come back to Wales with this opportunity at Cardiff Blues, which was impossible to turn down,” Peel told the Blues’ official website.

“I have really enjoyed my time with Ulster Rugby and remain incredibly grateful to everyone at the Kingspan Stadium.

“But to come back home to Wales and play a part in developing the next generation of players is really exciting.

“Cardiff Blues have a wealth of young attacking talent and enormous potential.”