Israel Folau offered to quit Wallabies over anti-gay comments

‘My faith is far more important to me than my career and always will be’
Rugby player Israel Folau said gay people were destined to go to hell. Photograph: Getty Images

Rugby player Israel Folau said gay people were destined to go to hell. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Israel Folau offered to walk away from his Rugby Australia (RA) contract if his anti-gay comments were deemed to be damaging the sport, the Wallabies back wrote in a column published on Monday.

Folau, an Evangelical Christian, wrote on his Instagram page earlier this month that gays would be condemned to “hell” if they failed to “repent”, sparking outrage on social media and criticism from a key sponsor.

Folau wrote that he gave RA chief executive Raelene Castle and Andrew Hore, the CEO of Folau’s Super Rugby team New South Wales Waratahs, the option to sack him when they had a meeting last week.

“During the meeting I told them it was never my intention to hurt anyone with the Instagram comment, but that I could never shy away from who I am, or what I believe,” Folau wrote in a column for the PlayersVoice website.

“After we’d all talked, I told Raelene if she felt the situation had become untenable - that I was hurting Rugby Australia, its sponsors and the Australian rugby community to such a degree that things couldn’t be worked through - I would walk away from my contract, immediately.”

The 29-year-old, whose RA contract expires at the end of the season, clarified he was not looking to force a move away from Australian rugby having received offers to play in Britain, Europe and Japan.

“This is not about money or bargaining power or contracts,” Folau added.

“It’s about what I believe in and never compromising that, because my faith is far more important to me than my career and always will be.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.