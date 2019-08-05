Ireland squad cut to 43 as Ultan Dillane and Rory Scannell depart

Joe Schmidt has named an extended 43-man squad for the first of Ireland’s Summer Series matches on Saturday.

Ireland play Conor O’Shea’s Italy at the Aviva Stadium at 2pm, they then have a week off before playing England in Twickenham on August 24th. A week later they visit Cardiff to play Wales before ending their World Cup preparations with a home match, again against Wales on September 7th.

Schmidt’s team kick-off their Rugby World Cup campaign on September 22nd versus Scotland, and will bring a 31 man squad to the tournament in Japan.

On Monday morning the IRFU confirmed that their 45-man training squad had been cut to 43 - with Connacht lock Ultan Dillane and Munster back Rory Scannell returning to their provinces.

There are 23 forwards named and 20 backs - with Munster’s South African secondrow Jean Kleyn still in contention after Dillane’s departure. Kleyn and his Munster teammate Mike Haley remain the only uncapped players in camp.

Ahead of the Italy match the squad have returned to their usual Maynooth training base after completing five weeks of pre-season training.

That’s consisted of two training weeks at Carton House, a week at Connacht Rugby’s base in Galway, a week in UL at Munster’s training base and a week at the IRFU’s new High Performance Centre in west Dublin, along with two “regeneration weeks” in between.

Forwards (23)

Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 9 caps

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 5 caps

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps

Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps

Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 88 caps

Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 44 caps

Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps

Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps

Jean Kleyn (Munster) 0 caps

Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 54 caps

Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 27 caps

Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 12 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps

Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 14 caps

Rhys Ruddock (Lansdowne/Leinster) 21 caps

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 18 caps

Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 14 caps

CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps

Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 64 caps

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

Backs (20)

Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 3 caps

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps

Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps

Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 18 caps

Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 3 caps

Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 12 caps

John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster) 8 caps

Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps

Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps

Mike Haley (Munster) 0 caps

Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps

Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps

Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps

Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 13 caps

Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 25 caps

Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps

Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 20 caps

Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps