Pool A: Brave Blossoms ready to do Japan proud

Tournament hosts will be hoping for a repeat of their famous win over Springboks in 2015

Japan captain Michael Leitch. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty

Japan

Who are they

Japan managed a victory over Italy last summer and a draw with France in Paris in November 2018 as standout performances since the last World Cup in 2015 and that momentous win over South Africa in Brighton. It’ll be interesting how they handle the level of expectation as the host nation. They have never managed to escape their pool having qualified for every World Cup since 1987.

Coach

The former All Blacks backrow Jamie Joseph took over from Eddie Jones in guiding the fortunes of the Brave Blossoms. He hasn’t been afraid to experiment or bring in foreign born players if they add value to the squad including Pieter “Lappies” Labuschagne, who recently led the team against Fiji, and James Moore.

Brave Blossoms coach Jamie Joseph. Photograph: Lynne Cameron/Getty
Captain

Michael Leitch, the New Zealand born backrow, has been an inspirational figure for his adopted country, most famously in leading the team to their famous World Cup victory over the Springboks in 2015. He has just returned from injury and will play in the Pacific Nations Cup that’s taking place in Fiji.

The one to watch

Amanaki Mafi, the Tongan born number eight, will be hoping to play in the World Cup, because as of now it’s not clear that he will with an assault charge hanging over him dating back to July 2018 and an incident involving his then Rebels teammate Lopeti Timani. It’s unlikely to be heard before the World Cup. He is an abrasive, bally carrying number eight who scores tries.

Their RWC moment

Japan’s 34-32 victory over South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup is a standout, the late try from replacement wing Karne Hesketh allowing them to produce the biggest upset in the history of the tournament. They turned down a late penalty chance that would have given them the opportunity to level the scores in going for the win.

Japan celebrate their shock win over the Springbok in Brighton in 2015. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty
Best RWC finish

Pool stages: 1987, 1991, 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015

You bet

200-1

Verdict

Japan were ridiculously unlucky not to qualify for a quarter-final in 2015, winning three of four pool matches but still losing out to Scotland and South Africa. If they can get some ball then they are a handful for most teams in attack but the major issue remains the set piece and whether they have the ballast to survive when teams shut down their wide game.

