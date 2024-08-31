Violent disturbance at property on Dublin quays leads to one arrest

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s under public order legislation following a violent disturbance at a property on Ormond Quay in Dublin’s city centre on Friday night.
It is understood that the disturbance related to a dispute between groups regarding the occupancy of the building, with one of the groups forcefully entering the premises.
During a significant Garda operation involving members of the Armed Response Unit and the Public Order Unit, several men were stopped and searched at the premises. Ambulances and fire engines attached to Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the scene.
The Garda Press Office said on Saturday that several items of evidential value were seized at the scene. Several windows of the Georgian building were smashed during the altercation, with damage also visible to the front door of the premises.
Shameless Trump a dreadful embarrassment to the grand old game of golf
Graham Norton: ‘Angry people want you to lose rights. I hope young gay people are up for the fight’
Florida politician lashes Ireland as ‘anti-Semitic country’ in row with governor over football game visit
Enoch Burke ordered to appear before High Court over alleged failure to stay away from school
The arrested man was subsequently released from custody without charge, a Garda spokesman said. Investigations into the incident are ongoing at Store Street Garda station.
The Ormond Quay area was closed off to traffic for several hours during the altercation, but reopened early on Saturday morning.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis