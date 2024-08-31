Violent disturbance at property on Dublin quays leads to one arrest

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s under public order legislation following a violent disturbance at a property on Ormond Quay in Dublin’s city centre on Friday night.

It is understood that the disturbance related to a dispute between groups regarding the occupancy of the building, with one of the groups forcefully entering the premises.

During a significant Garda operation involving members of the Armed Response Unit and the Public Order Unit, several men were stopped and searched at the premises. Ambulances and fire engines attached to Dublin Fire Brigade also attended the scene.

The Garda Press Office said on Saturday that several items of evidential value were seized at the scene. Several windows of the Georgian building were smashed during the altercation, with damage also visible to the front door of the premises.

The arrested man was subsequently released from custody without charge, a Garda spokesman said. Investigations into the incident are ongoing at Store Street Garda station.

The Ormond Quay area was closed off to traffic for several hours during the altercation, but reopened early on Saturday morning.