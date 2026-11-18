South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has received a six-match suspension for his remarks about the officiating of last Friday's match between France and South Africa in Paris. Photograph: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Never shy of dominating the news cycle, Rassie Erasmus’s 25-minute press conference on Monday teed up the week’s talking points ahead of Ireland’s clash with South Africa on Saturday.

Be it poor time-keeping for yellow cards, missed infractions against his team or perceived injustices in rugby’s disciplinary system, Erasmus had plenty to say. His comments earned him a six-match ban from World Rugby.

[ South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus banned for six matchesOpens in new window ]

Some of his claims are impossible to prove, but a number of his comments offered up precious details – the kind of details that can be checked and therefore confirmed or debunked.

1. Maxime Lucu only spent seven minutes, instead of 10, in the sin bin

Erasmus: “Lucu’s yellow card was only seven minutes because the clock didn’t stop.”

Verdict: Erasmus is not right, but he’s not wrong either.

Explanation: It’s difficult to say for sure based on when exactly referee Andrea Piardi made certain decisions, but it’s likely that France’s Maxime Lucu returned just over a minute early from his yellow card.

The confusion comes from a TMO check just before half-time, one that ruled out Kurt-Lee Arendse’s try. Mistakenly, the clock kept running during that check, taking roughly 30 seconds out of Lucu’s time in the bin.

However, after half-time, the time left on the yellow increased on the game clock. It looked like the officials had rectified their error, adding back on the previous 30 seconds.

Based on what was shown once the second half restarted, Lucu should have returned with the clock at 48:03. He came on at 46:55, which was 68 seconds early. So, Erasmus is right that the clock didn’t stop when it should have, but Lucu was off the field for longer than seven minutes.

It’s difficult to tell definitively, but the final timeline of Lucu’s sin bin was likely closer to nine minutes – not Erasmus’s figure, but short of the required 10.

Maxime Lucu was sin-binned with 39:09 on the clock.

With the clock in the red, time should have been stopped shortly after this conversion. The TMO check confused things, but the clock should nonetheless have been stopped even if half-time was delayed.

Andrea Piardi ruled the try out just shy of 42 minutes - however the game clock should not have been running at the time.

Half-time was blown at 42:33.

Lucu returned with the clock on 46:55.

2. South Africa were subject to 16 unpenalised knee -drop tackles during their defeat to France

Erasmus: “I give you my word, there were 16 against us against France. Sixteen knee-drop tackles.

“Let’s say 11 of those was, I thought, at least a penalty and three I thought is at least yellow card.

“Go and look at the TV footage and look at the [South African] player going to the referee . . . it couldn’t have been missed.”

Verdict: Erasmus has a case, but knee drops are not as cut and dry as people might think.

Explanation: There were a number of cases where France could have been penalised for a knee drop. However, to say that the TMO “didn’t come in once”, as Erasmus did, is incorrect.

In the 39th minute, Piardi asks his TMO, Matteo Liperini, to check a tackle by French lock Florian Verhaeghe. When questioned by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Piardi says that the TMO did check the first tackle but was satisfied that it was not illegal.

On at least two other occasions, South African players approached Piardi to complain. He consistently gave the same feedback: in live time, he was seeing that the defender’s knee was hitting the floor simultaneously to the tackle.

That distinction is vital. When outlawing the action of defenders dropping their knees to the floor prior to contact, World Rugby added the following nuance: “It is recognised that there will be times when a defender makes simultaneous contact with the ground as they make a tackle. This will not be deemed to be foul play, providing it is not done dangerously.”

In addition to the public clarification, referees have been given two key terms to use: “wrap” and “waiting”. If the knee hits the floor simultaneously to the defender attempting a legal grasp or wrap, play on. If the referee spots a knee on the ground “waiting” for the tackle, that is a penalty.

Florian Verhaeghe's knee (white box) is on the floor before he made a tackle. However, the officials are happy that his arm (red box) was attempting a legal wrap at the same time his knee hit the floor.

Certainly, you can count at least 16 instances (Erasmus occasionally upped this claim to 17) of knees being on the floor at the time of a tackle. While the timing of the wrap and knee hitting the ground can be left open to interpretation, Piardi – either rightly or wrongly – consistently used the terminology of the simultaneous wrap to explain the lack of penalties.

It should also be said that when defending the goal line, it is not illegal for a player to have their knee on the ground. There are also allowances made for defending pick and goes close to the ruck as opposed to open play.

French backrow Francois Cros appears to slide into a tackle on his knees. Referee Piardi was happy that the knee drop was simultaneous to a wrap.

Some instances, though, clearly should have been penalised. On a number of occasions, French defenders dangerously slid into collisions, knees hitting floor long before any attempt to wrap. The problem is that in live time, such a distinction can be hard to spot. Expect more penalties and TMO interventions in the weeks to come.

3. Tadhg Furlong was not banned for an offence similar to one that resulted in South African Jan-Hendrik Wessels missing nine matches last year

Erasmus: “One guy’s word was taken and another’s was not taken.”

Verdict: This is a significant dumbing down of a complicated disciplinary hearing that examined its fair share of evidence.

Explanation: At Furlong’s hearing for allegedly grabbing the testicles of Munster’s Gavin Coombes, the committee found that evidence submitted by the Leinster player “displaced” their impression of the initial allegation.

Furlong showed that his method of hitting a ruck, of placing his hand between Coombes’s leg, was an “unremarkable method of affecting a clear-out”. The committee saw numerous clips “showing similar actions by players from both Munster and Leinster”.

Based on the “relative positioning” of Furlong’s left shoulder, upper arm and forearm, the committee found that “the firm squeeze of two to three seconds described by Mr Coombes could not have occurred”. (The committee also found that Coombes gave an “honest account of his recollection” and “had not sought to embellish the facts of the case”.)

While the document explaining the finding says that “all factual determinations would be on the balance of probabilities”, Erasmus’s inference that one man’s word is worth more than another’s discounts all the nuance of a complicated process.