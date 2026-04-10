In-form Connacht head to Montpellier filled with confidence for Challenge Cup last eight

Challenge Cup quarter-final: M o ntpellier v C o nnacht, Satur d ay, 12.30pm, Septe o Sta d ium – Live o n Premier Sp o rts 1

Connacht’s European challenge moves up another notch when they face familiar French opponents Montpellier on Saturday (12.30pm Irish time).

Three time semi-finalists, the westerners have ambitions to go at least one step further this season under Stuart Lancaster but they are up against two-time winners of the tournament who are currently enjoying a strong run.

Fifth in the French Top 14, Montpellier will be full of beans, and although they have made wholesale changes Saturday’s game they still boast a handful of internationals, including Billy Vunipola, Yacoba Camara, Ali Price and Tom Banks. Lenni Nouchi, who captained France in their 2023 Under-20 World Cup final win over Ireland, is on the bench.

Yet Connacht are also going through something of a purple patch having won their last six games. Lancaster’s side head to France with increasing confidence while acknowledging their hosts’ strength up front and ability to break from deep.

Having narrowly lost to Montpellier in the pool stages, Connacht know what lies ahead. The French outfit produced a dominant last quarter when they met in January, something that will likely factor into Lancaster’s plans for this weekend.

The head coach has made just four changes to the team that beat the Sharks last week, with Dylan Tierney-Martin replacing the injured Dave Heffernan, Sean Naughton coming in for Josh Ioane at outhalf, and Shayne Bolton making his first appearance in three months having recovered from injury.

Paul Boyle starts at number eight, Shamus Hurley-Langton and captain Cian Prendergast, making his 100th appearance for the province, for company in the backrow while Josh Murphy moves to the bench alongside Jack Aungier. Props Billy Bohan and Sam Illo, and locks Joe Joyce and Darragh Murray, while Matthew Devine continues at scrumhalf.

Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde will be expected to lead the attack from midfield, with Shane Bolton and Chay Mullins on the wings as Sam Gilbert continues at fullback.

“Knockout European rugby in France is a massive challenge, but one we’re really looking forward to,” said Lancaster. “We’ve seen really positive growth within the group these last few months. However, we now need to take our performance up another level given how well Montpellier are playing.”

Commending his captain’s 100th appearance for Connacht as a “huge achievement”, Lancaster added: “(Prendergast) leads by his actions on and off the field every day, and inspires everyone around him, so he deserves all the accolades he’ll get on what is a very proud day for him and his family.”

MONTPELLIER: T Banks; D Taofifenua, A Cadot, L Anyanwu, J Echegaray; D Miotti, A Price; B Erdocio, C Tolofua, M Haouas; F Verhaeghe, T Duguid; Y Camara, A Becognee, B Vunipola (capt). Replacements: L Akrab, E Forletta, V Welsch, M Tauleigne, L Nouchi, M Rates, T Vincent, A Vincent.

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; S Bolton, C Forde, B Aki, C Mullins; S Naughton, M Devine; B Bohan, D Tierney-Martin, S Illo; J Joyce, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle. Replacements: M Victory, P Dooley, J Aungier, J Murphy, S O’Brien, B Murphy, J Carty, J Devine.

Referee: L Pearce (ENG).