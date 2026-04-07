Andrew Porter a doubt for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale

Leinster's Andrew Porter during Sunday's Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Andrew Porter’s availability for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale Sharks remains uncertain after the loosehead prop picked up an injury during the Round of 17 win over Edinburgh.

Porter was replaced by Alex Usanov, making his Champions Cup debut, at half-time in the 49-31 win at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen describing the injury as a shoulder or pec issue.

In an injury update ahead of Saturday’s return to the Aviva (kick-off 5.30pm), Cullen confirmed Porter is to undergo further assessment this week after which a call will be made on his availability for the quarter-final.

There was similar news on James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, both of whom were absent for the win over Edinburgh.

Tadhg Furlong and Jimmy O’Brien, who was one of six Leinster try-scorers on Sunday, “came through (the Edinburgh) win with no issues and are available for selection again this weekend.”