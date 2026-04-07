Rugby

Andrew Porter a doubt for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale

Prop replaced at half-time in Round of 16 win over Edinburgh

Leinster's Andrew Porter during Sunday's Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Leinster's Andrew Porter during Sunday's Champions Cup Round of 16 game against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA
Tue Apr 07 2026 - 14:491 MIN READ

Andrew Porter’s availability for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Sale Sharks remains uncertain after the loosehead prop picked up an injury during the Round of 17 win over Edinburgh.

Porter was replaced by Alex Usanov, making his Champions Cup debut, at half-time in the 49-31 win at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, with Leinster head coach Leo Cullen describing the injury as a shoulder or pec issue.

In an injury update ahead of Saturday’s return to the Aviva (kick-off 5.30pm), Cullen confirmed Porter is to undergo further assessment this week after which a call will be made on his availability for the quarter-final.

There was similar news on James Ryan and Garry Ringrose, both of whom were absent for the win over Edinburgh.

READ MORE

The Counter Ruck: the rugby newsletter from The Irish Times

Leinster boss Leo Cullen wary of a Sale side with nothing to lose in Champions Cup quarter-final

Gerry Thornley: Does anyone know how good Leinster are? Do Leinster even know?

Owen Doyle: Intrusive TMO involvement cost Ospreys a famous win against Ulster

Tadhg Furlong and Jimmy O’Brien, who was one of six Leinster try-scorers on Sunday, “came through (the Edinburgh) win with no issues and are available for selection again this weekend.”

  • Join our dedicated Rugby WhatsApp channel for all the action

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box

The Counter Ruck

The Counter Ruck

Sign up to the Irish Times weekly rugby digest for the view from the press box with Gerry Thornley