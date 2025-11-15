RugbyAnalysis
Ireland are receiving more cards than before – is it a problem and why is it happening?
Some may blame coaching or rule changes, but evidence suggests team behaviour is a factor, too
Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns
Sign up for The Counter Ruck rugby digest to read Gerry Thornley’s weekly view from the press box
Autumn Nations SeriesIreland RugbyRugbyWorld RugbyScotland RugbyEngland RugbyFrance RugbyAll BlacksSouth Africa RugbyTadhg BeirneSix NationsJacob Stockdale