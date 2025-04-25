Tough shift ahead for Ulster coach Richie Murphy as Sharks bring nine World Cup winners

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Sharks, Kingspan Stadium, Saturday, 7.35pm (Live on BBC Sport NI, Premier Sports, RTÉ2)

It is not difficult to see why Ulster coach Richie Murphy has gone with six forwards on his bench as Sharks have named nine World Cup winners in their squad including a frontrow of Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, a secondrow with team captain Eben Etzebeth and a backrow led by Springbok captain Siya Kolisi at number eight.

Expecting a tough shift in Belfast, Murphy has opted for Kieran Treadwell, David McCann, Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson and Matthew Dalton as the forwards replacements, with the 10th-placed team on the United Rugby Championship (URC) table hosting the fourth-placed South African franchise.

The ever-lively Rio 2019 Olympic bronze medallist Werner Kok, who has not played since January, makes a welcome return on the right wing, no doubt among some friends, with Jacob Stockdale starting at fullback in the absence of the injured Michael Lowry and Zac Ward on the left wing.

READ MORE

Irish centre Stuart McCloskey also makes a well-timed return, his physical presence in the Ulster backline expected to be at a premium on an occasion where physical dominance will be the theme of the day.

It is Ulster’s final home game of the regular season, and several players will be playing in their last, bittersweet outing at Kingspan Stadium including captain Alan O’Connor, Andrew Warwick, Matty Rea and Treadwell.

There is little doubt Sharks have opted to play a power-based game in the hope of finishing their overseas leg of the URC with two wins from two. Murphy, not entirely happy with the way Leinster played the breakdown last week, can expect more of the same in what will be a ferocious forwards battle.

[ Injuries leave Ulster looking vulnerable ahead of must-win home game against SharksOpens in new window ]

Sharks also have plenty of gas out wide in fullback Aphelele Fassi and left wing Makazole Mapimpi, a gold medal winner at the World Cup in Japan 2013 and France 2023.

After this weekend Ulster have a hard road to make the play-offs, with a journey to Munster and Edinburgh in their final two games.

ULSTER: Jacob Stockdale; Werner Kok, Jude Postlethwaite, Stuart McCloskey, Zac Ward; Jack Murphy, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Cormac Izuchukwu, Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, James McNabney.

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Callum Reid, Scott Wilson, Matthew Dalton, Kieran Treadwell, Dave Shanahan, Aidan Morgan, David McCann.

SHARKS: Aphelele Fassi; Ethan Hooker, Lukhanyo Am, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Eben Etzebeth, Jason Jenkins, James Venter, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi.

Replacements: Jurenzo Julius, Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku.

Referee: Ben Whitehouse (Wales).