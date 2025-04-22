Injuries leave Ulster looking vulnerable ahead of must-win home game against Sharks

Though losing to Leinster last weekend was by no means a particularly surprising result, the actual outcome in terms of damage to key personnel has left Ulster looking somewhat vulnerable ahead of Saturday’s must-win home clash with the Sharks.

Michael Lowry, who left the Aviva Stadium pitch on a cart before being taken to hospital for a scan, is out for this weekend due to the neck issue and concussion he shipped in the opening half while Stewart Moore also misses the game through a concussion picked up early on.

Also, from Saturday evening’s interprovincial, Rob Herring is a doubt thanks to a calf problem, as is John Cooney with his ankle, while prop Callum Reid suffered knee damage in the closing stages of the 41-17 loss.

Stuart McCloskey played no part in the clash with Leinster after pulling up in the warm-up and the niggly groin which sidelined the powerful centre remains an issue which could yet see him sit out another round.

James Hume (back) and Ben Carson (neck) remain in the injured list from their efforts in Bordeaux and are out of consideration for the final home fixture of the regular season, while it is still too early for skipper Iain Henderson’s return and that of Robert Baloucoune (both hamstring issues) as well as loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan (knee).

On a more upbeat note, Richie Murphy does have Andrew Warwick and Cormac Izuchukwu on board. Warwick’s neck niggle from the Aviva is not thought likely to be sideline him while Izuchukwu, who scored and generally had an impressive first game back since February, was taken off due to the onset of cramp.

Former Sharks player Werner Kok has also been passed fit for the first time since January which will certainly be helpful for the already injury-ravaged backline.

With just three games left before the playoffs, Ulster must improve on being 10th – three points behind the Stormers in eighth – and therefore must chase down victory from their final home fixture of the regular season.

“Yeah, three games left,” said Murphy after outlining the squad’s injury woes ahead of clashing with the fourth-placed Sharks who shaded victory at Edinburgh last weekend.

“What’s the points total [required for top eight]? Nobody really knows but 10 points over three games will give you a great chance of getting through.

“Anything less than that would be very difficult to get through. So, the sooner those points come the better and playing at home in front of our crowd is a massive day.

“We’re signing off for some players on [what is likely to be] their last game in Kingspan so it’s a big week for us,” the Ulster head coach added.

Murphy was alluding to the announcement that the long-serving Warwick, Alan O’Connor and Matty Rea are taking their leave of the province at season’s end along with the already known departures Cooney (who has signed with Brive) and Kieran Treadwell (off to Harlequins).

“It’s already so important that we win the game but there are guys that would like to sign off [at the Kingspan] with a big home win,” stated Murphy.