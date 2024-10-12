Leinster v Munster live updates: Rivals meet in Croke Park sellout

Here are the teams.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Lee Barron, Tadhg Furlong; RG Snyman, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Sean O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kevin Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.

Referee: C Busby (Ulster)

Leinster have injury issues in the back three, Tommy O’Brien, Jimmy O’Brien, Jordan Larmour and Rob Russell injured while Robbie Henshaw is also unavailable. Liam Turner gets a chance to transfer his centre skills from centre to right wing. Jamie Osborne partners Garry Ringrose in midfield while Ciarán Frawley has won the battle for the 10 jersey.

Injuries to Dan Sheehan and Rónan Kelleher mean that Lee Barron starts at hooker, RG Snyman plays his first competitive game in Dublin since leaving Munster in the summer. Caelan Doris captains the side while Jack Conan is named at blindside flanker. Gus McCarthy is another who returned early from the Emerging Ireland tour, and he’ll offer back-up at hooker.

The Byrne brothers, Ross and Harry, are named among the replacements. Ulster’s Chris Busby will have the whistle.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog. John O’Sullivan here to take you through the action today. Leinster and Munster return to Croke Park for the first time since their only previous meeting at GAA Headquarters in 2009, a European Champions Cup semi-final which Leinster won. In doing so they avenged a defeat to Munster at the same stage of the tournament two years earlier, match played at Lansdowne Road.

This time the teams meet in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Renovations at the RDS mean that Leinster will largely play their home games at the Aviva Stadium but the decision to move this game to Croke Park was vindicated when the sold-out signs went up on Friday morning. An 82,300-capacity crowd is expected.

Graham Rowntree’s Munster have an extensive injury list that runs to about 15 players but there was good news in that fullback Mike Haley and centre Alex Nankevill, standout players, have shrugged off their ailments and start. Seán O’Brien returned early from the Emerging Ireland tour and takes his place on the left wing.

First choice halfbacks Jack Crowley and Craig Casey will be hoping for a decent platform. Despite the absence of Peter O’Mahony, the back five in the pack, is festooned with quality. Academy prop Kevin Ryan is named among the replacements, a bench that includes Conor Murray and John Ryan. Tom Ahern is back after injury while Ruadhán Quinn has passed the return to play protocols.

