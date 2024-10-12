International arrest warrant issued for former Leinster player Rocky Elsom

An international arrest warrant has been issued for former Leinster player and Australia rugby captain Rocky Elsom over his conduct as president of French club Narbonne in 2015 and 2016, French media reported.

The 41-year-old was found guilty of forgery, use of forgery and misuse of corporate assets by a Narbonne court on Friday, AFP, French sports daily L’Equipe and other media said on Friday.

A powerful blindside flanker, Elsom played 75 tests for Australia and captained the Wallabies from 2009 until just before the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Elsom spent one season at Leinster in 2008-2009 and was instrumental in the club winning its first Heineken Cup title. He played 21 of 23 games in that season, including the nine European games.

He told the Times newspaper in an interview last Sunday that he was teaching in a Dublin school. – Reuters

