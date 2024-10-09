Leinster v Munster: All you need to know ahead of Saturday’s Croke Park clash

Munster's Jack Crowley celebrates a drop goal against Leinster in 2022/23 URC semi-final at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

What’s the fixture?

Leinster and Munster renew their great rivalry in round four of the United Rugby Championship.

When and where?

Saturday, kick-off 5.45pm at Croke Park.

Why Croke Park?

Saturday’s fixture is a home draw for Leinster, but due to ongoing redevelopment works the RDS is out of commission for Leo Cullen’s side.

Until the works are completed, Leinster will play most of their home games at the Aviva Stadium, but this time around they’ll be heading north of the Liffey to Croke Park.

The provinces met at GAA HQ in the 2009 Heineken Cup semi-final, ending in a 25-6 win for Leinster.

“Full to capacity, that match first caused the penny to drop with the GAA. There was money to be made, although by then it was largely too late,” Seán Moran writes on the opening of Croke Park’s doors to its sporting neighbours.

Seán Moran: After 15 years, Leinster and Munster rugby are back but it's a changed world

Are there tickets left?

There are indeed. As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.

Over 75,000 tickets have already been sold, so they may be heading for a full house.

How’s the weather looking?

Mostly dry with a chance of light showers. Temperatures in the region of 11 degrees.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2 and Premier Sports 1

How are the teams going?

Leinster have started impeccably, taking three bonus-point wins from their opening three games against Edinburgh, Dragons and Benetton. They sit top of the URC table and four points clear of the chasing pack.

For Munster, meanwhile, it’s been more of a mixed bag. They pulled off a narrow win over Connacht in the opening round at Thomond Park before travelling to Parma where they fell 42-33 to Zebre.

The result drew some tough criticism for the province, including from former Munster secondrow Donncha O’Callaghan, but Graham Rowntree’s men were able to put the wheels back on the wagon last weekend with an emphatic 23-0 win over Ospreys in Cork.

Current form may favour Leinster, but the rivalry of this fixture always makes it an exciting watch.

Talking points

Leinster’s team selection will be a major point of interest before Saturday’s game.

While the squads are not set to be announced until Friday at noon, Gerry Thornley reports Ciarán Frawley is set to start at outhalf for Leinster.

In that circumstance, “watching Jack Crowley and Frawley go head-to-head in front of 75,000-plus, a headline example of several key duels, that will add mightily to the occasion,” Gordon D’Arcy writes.

And having swapped red for blue, RG Snyman will be reunited with his former team-mates after jumping ship to Leinster at the end of last season. He’s sure to receive a warm reception from the Munster fans.