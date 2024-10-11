RG Snyman to make home Leinster debut against former side Munster at Croke Park

RG Snyman will make his home debut in Leinster blue against his former Munster team-mates after being named by Leo Cullen in the starting side for Saturday’s BKT URC showdown at Croke Park (kick-off 5.45pm). He will be partnered by James Ryan in the absence of Joe McCarthy, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

There are two other injury enforced changes to the starting line-up for last Saturday’s 35-5 bonus-point win in Treviso which maintained Leinster’s 100 per cent record for the season, as Lee Barron replaces Rónan Kelleher (ankle) and Liam Turner is named on the wing after Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring) joined Jordan Larmour and Tommy O’Brien on the casualty list.

With Ciarán Frawley retained at outhalf, Ross Byrne is again named on the bench along with his brother Harry. Following his release from the Emerging Ireland team, last season’s Ireland Under-20 hooker Gus McCarthy is also named among the replacements, while Cian Healy, Max Deegan and Luke McGrath also return and are named on the bench.

Munster’s injury crisis has ruled out 15 players, including Peter O’Mahony, but they have been boosted by the return from injury of centre Alex Nankivell and Seán O’Brien, who has been named on the wing after also being released from the Emerging Ireland tour.

Their casualty woes at prop are such that not only does Stephen Archer return at tighthead for the injured Oli Jager, but academy prop Kieran Ryan has been named on the bench.

As expected, in the absence of O’Mahony, Gavin Coombes returns to the starting line-up at number eight with Jack O’Donoghue shifting to blindside. Tom Ahern and Ruadhán Quinn also return from injury to bolster their replacements.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Liam Turner, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, James Lowe; Ciarán Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Lee Barron, Tadhg Furlong; RG Snyman, James Ryan; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Harry Byrne.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Alex Nankivell, Sean O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Rory Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kevin Ryan, John Ryan, Tom Ahern, Ruadhán Quinn, Conor Murray, Tony Butler, Shay McCarthy.