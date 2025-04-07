Brother of gangster ‘Mr Flashy’ jailed for firing rifle in display designed ‘to intimidate’

Eric O'Driscoll (wearing a navy hoody) was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge. Photograph: Collins Courts

The Special Criminal Court has imposed a five-year jail term on the brother of gangster “Mr Flashy”, who fired a semi-automatic rifle from the back of a Dublin house in a video-recorded “display of strength” designed to intimidate others.

When Eric O’Driscoll (23) is released from prison he must keep the peace and refrain from associating with six named individuals for one year or face up to 12 further months in prison.

O’Driscoll’s brother, Glen Ward (32), who was recently identified before the High Court as notorious criminal Mr Flashy, faces sentencing later this year for a firearms offence arising out of the same incident.

The court heard on Monday that gardaí found video footage on a phone belonging to O’Driscoll showing both brothers firing a .223 calibre Remington AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from the back door of a house in Finglas.

READ MORE

Ms Justice Melanie Greally, presiding at the three-judge court, sentenced O’Driscoll to six years in prison with the final 12 months suspended. She said the court considered O’Driscoll’s youth and immaturity at the time of the offence.

She said it is unlikely he had a “proprietary interest” in the firearm and there was a lack of evidence regarding the duration of his involvement with it. She said O’Driscoll has no relevant previous convictions and negative influences within his family further lessened his culpability.

However, the judge noted that O’Driscoll discharged the firearm in the presence of young people.

A further video showed the rifle displayed on a table alongside ammunition and a military submachine gun. The court is entitled to infer that the videos were created to “display a show of strength and to intimidate”, the judge said.

O’Driscoll pleaded guilty to a charge of having in his control a .223 calibre Remington AR-15 semi-automatic rifle on January 1st, 2022, where it is reasonable to infer he did not have it for a lawful purpose.

O’Driscoll was originally charged with related firearms offences, including possession of ammunition. These were taken into consideration.

Ward pleaded guilty to the same offence as his brother.

Michael Bowman SC, for Ward, on Monday told the court his client’s actions can best be described as a “grotesque act of bravado”. He said his client has worked as a mechanic and has no history of drug addiction or abuse.

Mr Bowman said his client accepts he will face a custodial sentence but if the court suspends any part, Ward will also enter a bond not to associate with the six individuals.

Sgt Shane Behan told prosecution counsel, Tessa White, that gardaí searched a house in Finglas in February 2022 and discovered the rifle and a military grade submachine gun wrapped in black plastic. They also found ammunition in a shed, the court heard.

Later, gardaí discovered a phone they linked to O’Driscoll that contained the incriminating videos showing both men firing the weapon.

The court heard that Ward has 20 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic matters. He has one conviction for assault and another for criminal damage.