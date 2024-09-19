Simon Easterby staying focused on upcoming Emerging Ireland tour

Simon Easterby spoke publicly for the first time since being confirmed as acting Ireland head coach for next season’s Six Nations Championship as Andy Farrell takes a sabbatical from that position to lead the British & Irish Lions, who tour Australia next summer.

Easterby presided over a media conference to announce the 33-strong Emerging Ireland squad for a three-match tour to South Africa, two years after fulfilling a similar itinerary, albeit this time with a younger age profile.

Munster flanker Alex Kendellen will captain the squad, one of three tourists who previously filled that leadership role with the Irish 20s, the others hooker Gus McCarthy and secondrow Evan O’Connell.

Leinster outhalf Sam Prendergast and Ulster’s Cormac Izuchukwu were part of the senior Ireland tour during the summer, although neither was capped in the 1-1 drawn series against the Springboks. James Culhane and Izuchukwu toured with Emerging Ireland two years ago, from which six players went on to be capped at senior Test level.

Easterby was first asked about his upcoming promotion. “It means a huge amount, a real honour. I know it is a bit down the line and there is plenty of rugby to be played and prepared for between now and the Six Nations, but I am really thrilled [and] excited. [We will] probably look to start putting things into place and plan for the Six Nations after the November internationals.”

The next inquiry was whether the Irish coaching group could offset Farrell’s absence by bringing in another coach for the Six Nations, either from within Ireland or abroad.

Easterby said: “It’s something that we have chatted about briefly. We will probably address it at the end of November after we have had a chance to work with Goody [Andrew Goodman, new backs’ coach] and address what he does.

“I also think it’s important we concentrate on the here and now. Before long we will be playing New Zealand here [at the Aviva Stadium]. We will try and work through what the coaching set-up and dynamics look like at the back end of that November series and look ahead to the Six Nations then.”

He suggested that someone could come in on a short-term basis but that the next eight weeks would determine what direction that might take. “There’s lots of really, really good Irish coaches in the system working really hard and really well in the provinces. If someone fits the bill, we’ll certainly be looking to add to the group if needed.”

Sam Prendergast at Leinster Rugby Squad training in UCD, Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Must it be from inside the Irish system, or could it be a Felix Jones? Easterby continued: “It could be either. There’s no closed book on this.

“If we think there’s a need for something – we’re losing a big personality in Faz [Andy Farrell] and a lot of IP in what he brings to the group – if it means someone comes from within the system or outside, that’ll be a conversation we have with David Humphreys. I think he’s open-minded to whatever adds to the group.

Of more immediate concern is the Emerging Ireland tour with an age profile that is a little younger than its predecessor. Three scrumhalves, three hookers but only two outhalves: Prendergast and last season’s Irish 20s pivot Jack Murphy. Easterby confirmed that Munster’s Ben O’Connor would be the emergency option.

“I guess there are certain players like Ben O’Connor, he’s a very good 15, he’s got great footballing ability, and a good skill set. “I think there’s probably a couple of guys that could step up there from the centre position. “We’re a bit skinny in certain positions and that’s just the way it is. It’s not ideal, but it’s important that we give Sam and Jack as much game time as we can and then, if we need to, we’ll work with what we’ve got and try to adjust on the run.

“Yeah, by taking only 15 backs and 18 forwards it does limit us a little but it’s exciting and a challenge for guys to step up if need be.”

The decision to take Izuchukwu and Prendergast is done with specific purpose. He explained: “Izzy, we want him to step up and lead in terms of calling at lineout time and leadership around the field. So, for him it is a continuation of his development and progression.

“With Sam, he wasn’t given the opportunity to lead the week in South Africa because he didn’t get game time. We want to see him under a bit of pressure and challenge him to see how he can lead a week as a number 10. The challenges of playing URC are great but playing away from home in international rugby in a green jersey and leading that, he hasn’t done that since the 20s so that is another way of building his development.”

EMERGING IRELAND – Backs (15): Shayne Bolton (Connacht), Hugh Cooney (Clontarf FC/Leinster), Ethan Coughlan (Shannon/Munster), Matthew Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), Cormac Foley (Lansdowne/Leinster), Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht), Jack Murphy (Clontarf/Ulster), Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster), Sean O’Brien (Clontarf/Munster), Ben O’Connor (UCC/Munster), Andrew Osborne (Naas/Leinster), Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge/Ulster), Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster), Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster/Ireland Sevens). Forwards (18): Jack Aungier (Lansdowne/Connacht), Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster), James Culhane (UCD/Leinster), Jordan Duggan (Naas/Connacht), Sean Edogbo (UCC/Munster), Ronan Foxe (Garryowen/Munster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Sean Jansen (Connacht), Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster, capt), Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster), Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht), Evan O’Connell (UL Bohemian/Munster), Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster), Danny Sheahan (Cork Constitution/Munster), Harry Sheridan (Dublin University/Ulster), Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster), Alex Soroka (Clontarf/Leinster), Scott Wilson (QUB/Ulster).