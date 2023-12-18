Caelan Doris upgraded to Ireland central contract after signing three-year extension

Leinster and Ireland backrow Caelan Doris has signed a three-year central contract to remain with the province until 2027.

Doris, 25, committed his future to Leinster in 2022 but has been upgraded to an Ireland contract after a stellar season that saw him named Rugby Players Ireland player of the year and to the World Rugby men’s dream of the year.

The Ballina native has been capped 36 times by Ireland since debuting in the 2020 Six Nations. He was part of the Ireland squads that won a Triple Crown in 2022 and the Grand Slam earlier this year. He was won four Pro14 titles with Leinster.

“I am delighted to sign this contract extension and look forward to continuing my journey at home in Ireland with Leinster over the coming seasons, he said.

READ MORE

”It has been a dream come true to play in ambitious environments at club and international levels and I believe that the best is yet to come, both for me personally and as a collective. I am hugely excited about what the future has to offer and would like to thank all those who have helped me in my career to date.”

IRFU high performance director David Nucifora added: “The IRFU is committed to attracting and retaining the highest playing and coaching talent and we are delighted that Caelan has signed this new deal. Since making his debut for Ireland three years ago Caelan has proved himself as a world-class performer, and today’s announcement is testament to his growing reputation and high standing both here in Ireland and internationally. Caelan is a leader who has displayed a consistently high level of performance and I have no doubt that he will aim to reach higher levels in the coming years.”

Connacht's Mack Hansen has recovered from injury and is likely to play against Ulster. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Meanwhile, Connacht’s Mack Hansen is fully fit and “raring to go” ahead of Friday’s URC pre-Christmas clash with Ulster.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins says the Ireland international, having missed the Champions Cup clash with Saracens, has fully recovered from injury.

“It was the same part of the foot, and it was presented in the same way in terms of symptoms, but unfortunately it was not as serious as what he suffered in the World Cup,” Wilkins says.

It is “certainly a relief” for Connacht that Hansen has been back up and running since the end of last week, but not so lucky is fullback Tiernan O’Halloran who remains sidelined with a leg injury. Although progressing, he is unlikely to be available until the New Year, while Paul Boyle is seeing a specialist for an eye injury and Diarmuid Kilgallen has a hamstring injury.

Connacht head to the Kingspan armed with confidence, having pulled off that stunning 10-15 win to qualify for the URC semi-finals in May last season, but Wilkins knows any interpro between the two clubs is usually “a really close affair”.

Ulster’s performance against Racing 92 is a good reminder of how good Ulster can be, he says.

“It’s a good lesson for us. They played some fantastic rugby at times that they will be delighted with. Ultimately against Ulster and particularly at home, if you concede turnovers and penalties when getting north of 10 in each of those, then you are giving Ulster access to the 22 and obviously their driving maul and pick-and-go comes into play.

“It’s not that we need the reminder, but it’s a good warning for us. I think we know Ulster well enough, but it is timely.”

Connacht have suffered a run of four losses against big-hitters Bulls and Leinster in the URC, and Bordeaux-Begles and Saracens in the Champions Cup.