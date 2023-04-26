Former Munster player Jason Holland joins new All Blacks coaching set-up

Current Hurricanes head coach Jason Holland. The former Munster player will join the All Blacks coaching team in 2024. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Former Munster centre Jason Holland will join the All Blacks’ coaching team following the conclusion of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, New Zealand Rugby announced on Wednesday.

Holland will work under Scott Robertson, who is due to take up the role of head coach in 2024, after the World Cup campaign. He will take over from current coach Ian Foster.

Former Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt – presently working as an assistant coach in the All Blacks set-up – was not named as part of the new-look coaching team.

Speaking on the announcement, Holland said it was “humbling” to be asked “to contribute to the All Blacks legacy”.

“I’ve known Razor [Robertson] for a long time and I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship in 2024. In the meantime, I’ll be putting everything into the Hurricanes Super Rugby Pacific campaign,” he said.

Holland is head coach at Hurricanes, a role he has held since 2020. He represented Munster 102 times between 1999 and 2008, winning two Heineken Cups in the process.

Leon MacDonald, Scott Hansen and incumbent All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan will make up the remainder of the new coaching ticket.

Mark Robinson, chief executive at New Zealand Rugby, said he the union was “pleased to have secured four talented and experienced coaches to guide the All Blacks into 2024 and beyond.”

“As we announce this group, I would also like to acknowledge the current All Blacks coaching group who will guide the team through 2023, and who have the full backing and support of NZ Rugby as they build toward the Rugby World Cup in France.

“We believe it was important to announce this group now to allow the four appointed assistant coaches to focus on their Super Rugby Pacific commitments this season, and to allow their organisations to progress their planning for 2024,” he added.