URC: Munster tame the Lions to enjoy a bonus point victory at Musgrave Park

Munster 33 Lions 3

Munster signed off their final URC match before a two-game return to European competition with an emphatic and deserved victory in the driving rain and wind at Musgrave Park. The Lions caused one or two problems mainly in the scrum but were narrow in orientation in attack and suffered at their own hand in the brief periods in which they threatened.

The home side benefited from some brilliant performances, not least openside flanker and man of the match John Hodnett, captain Jack O’Donoghue was excellent while Jean Kleyn and Gavin Coombes matched the Lions physically. Paddy Patterson was sharp at scrumhalf Ben Healy kept his side going forward while Malakai Fekitoa had one of his best games in red shirt. Mike Haley played with his customary élan.

Munster dominated the maul, were aggressive at the breakdown and despite the tricky handling conditions, never shirked the chance to open up in attack. Inclement weather invariably focuses on an ability to modify the game plan to suit the conditions and while a positive attitude is integral to performance, so too is common sense.

Even allowing for facing into the elements, Munster overplayed a little initially leading to handling errors that saw them cough up promising field position.

Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue and Emirates Lions Morne van den Berg. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

However, after Lions outhalf Jordan Hendrikse had given his side the lead with a well-struck penalty, the visitors transgressed at a lineout and Ben Healy thumped the ball into the corner. The maul was beautifully set and despite coming to a brief halt, the backline cavalry provided the extra ballast that enabled replacement hooker Scott Buckley to dot down.

The Lions had Munster in serious trouble at the scrum and should have been awarded a penalty try on 19 minutes, but referee Hollie Davidson elected, surprisingly, for a penalty as the visiting pack was heading for the Munster line.

The visitors elected to scrum again, and this time only had themselves to blame when marching forward again, as number eight Emmanuel Tshituka lost control of the ball. Munster were rewarded for some hard-nosed defence soon after by winning a breakdown penalty which allowed Rory Scannell to clear.

The Lions gave Munster access to their 22 with another penalty offence and Graham Rowntree’s side gave the visitors a lesson in patience and precision, Jack O’Donoghue, twice involved, initially escaping on the fringe of a ruck and then after Paddy Patterson had brought play to within millimetres of the line, the Munster captain successfully stretched out.

Healy kicked the conversion and from a point where Munster looked like they might trail on the scoreboard they had established some daylight with a 12-3 lead just past the half-hour. Josh Wycherley was replaced by Dave Kilcoyne at loosehead prop, but it didn’t resolve the scrum issue, Davidson giving O’Donoghue what equated to a final warning about repeated offences in the set piece.

The home side escaped to the dressingroom and with the benefit of the elements in the second half, and provided they could avoid too many scrums, looked well equipped to be able to control the game and potentially chase a four-try bonus point.

Munster came agonisingly close to scoring a third try soon after the resumption, the outstanding Hodnett centrally involved on a couple of occasions, but Alex Kendellen was held up over the line.

No matter, Patterson, another standout contributor, had chased gaps all night and was rewarded for his sniping skills on 50 minutes when appreciating that there was no fringe defence at a ruck and scooted 25 metres to score under the posts. Healy’s conversion made it 19-3 with a quarter of the match remaining and Munster chasing the fourth and bonus point try.

The rousing reception that Hodnett received when replaced by Jack O’Sullivan was thoroughly merited in recognising a brilliant display as part of a backrow that excelled individually and as a unit; O’Donoghue and Alex Kendellen.

The decibel levels were raised once again on 74 minutes to greet the bonus point try, Liam Coombes slaloming his way past several tacklers and then accelerating around the final defender in scoring a fine individual try which Healy converted.

Buckley provided an injury time flourish with his second try of the night, once again a beneficiary of Munster’s excellent lineout maul. Healy’s conversion was the final hurrah on a thoroughly satisfying night for the home side.

Scoring sequence – 6 mins: Hendrikse penalty, 0-3; 9: Buckley try, 5-3; 28: O’Donoghue try, Healy conversion, 12-3. Halftime: 12-3. 50: Patterson try, Healy conversion, 19-3; 74: Liam Coombes try, Healy conversion, 26-3; 80: Buckley try, Healy conversion.

Munster: M Haley; S Daly, M Fekitoa, R Scannell, L Coombes; B Healy, P Patterson; J Wycherley, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, G Coombes; J O’Donoghue (capt), J Hodnett, A Kendellen. Replacements: S Buckley for Barron 3 mins; D Kilcoyne for Wycherley 32 mins; S Archer for Salanoa 45 mins; P Campbell for Haley 54 mins; C Hurley for Kleyn 56 mins; C Murray for Patterson 58 mins; D Goggin for Scannell 58 mins; J O’Sullivan for Hodnett 71 mins.

Emirates Lions: Q Horn; S Pienaar, H van Wyk, M Louw (capt), E van der Merwe; J Hendrikse, M van den Berg; JP Smith, PJ Botha, A Ntlabakanye; R Venter, D Landsberg; J Cairns, E van Heerden, E Tshituka. Replacements: G Lombard for Hendrikse halftime; W Alberts for Venter 45 mins; M Naude for JP Smith 51 mins; M Rass for van Wyk; 55 mins; R Smith for Ntlabakanye 65 mins; M van Vuuren for Botha 70 mins; S Sangweni for Cairns 70 mins; JP Smith for Naude 73 mins; A Warner for van der Berg 77 mins.

Referee: H Davidson (Scotland)