Munster’s emerging talent Jack Crowley hailed by forwards’ coach

Munster forwards’ coach Andi Kyriacou says that Jack Crowley is a player who responds superbly to a challenge and that his confidence levels are soaring this season.

The former Bandon RFC and Bandon Grammar product could come strongly into the frame if Johnny Sexton is unavailable for the Six Nations. Crowley, who will be 23 on Friday the 13th next week, made his Irish debut off the bench against Fiji in November and then his first start when he was drafted in for injured skipper Sexton prior to the game against Australia.

And it was his break from deep which led to the winning try against Ulster last Sunday with Ben Healy, the man he has edged ahead of in Munster in the pecking order behind Joey Carbery, supplying the finish.

Kyriacou said that Crowley is thriving under pressure and he sees a big role for him with the province and beyond. “He’s very much enjoying it, he’s definitely one of the guys we’re looking at as a future leader and we’ve got to help him, he’s still a young man, he needs to keep growing and learning how to lead.

“He’s very well-liked and respected within the group and you see around the way he’s playing, he is full of confidence at the moment so yeah, he’s doing great and he’ll keep developing. He’s such a young lad at the moment and it’s important for us as coaches and other senior players around the group to keep helping him out.”

Crowley has played 10 times for Munster this season, taking his appearances to 25 for the province, and team-mate Shane Daly said he hasn’t looked back since going to Bloemfontein back in September with the Emerging Ireland squad.

“He’s been unreal this year, that Emerging Ireland trip was just unbelievable for him,” said Daly. “The way he was able to step up into a leadership role, he’s been able to bring that to Munster as well. So, it’s not just the stuff you’re seeing on the pitch, he’s speaking up in meetings and giving his thoughts.

“His confidence levels have gone up and up since that tour and he’s been backing it up week on week, it’s been great to see a fellah like that really step up. His cap was well deserved, we were delighted to see it.”

Meanwhile, Kyriacou said that they need to build on their 15-14 comeback win in Belfast when they entertain the Sharks at Musgrave Park this Friday and continue climbing the URC table before they switch their attention to the Champions Cup games against Northampton Saints and Toulouse.

They will have tighthead John Ryan for those games before the 34-year-old, who rejoined the province on loan after Wasps went into administration, departs for New Zealand to join the Chiefs after turning down a contract extension, having been let go by Munster at the end of last season.

Kyriacou, a former hooker with Saracens, Munster and Ulster, said the Cork man will be a loss when he departs at the end of the month.

“Obviously he’s a great bloke to have around the place, he has played really well since coming back and … we’ll wish him well when he goes off and has his adventure on the other side of the world,” added Kyriacou.

Elsewhere. World Cup winner RG Snyman will not be back for Munster until springtime with the province confirming on Tuesday evening that he will not return for any of the January games.

Snyman, who will be 28 in January, suffered a setback in his recovery earlier this season but there were hopes that he might finally get back on the pitch over the festive period.

But a squad update issued on Tuesday said that while he continues to make progress, he won’t feature in January.