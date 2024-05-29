Dublin Airport operator DAA earns €176m profit

Kenny Jacobs, DAA chief executive, said Dublin Airport passenger cap is prompting airlines to grow elsewhere. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Press Association.

Airports company DAA earned €176 million profits last year, allowing it to pay a €31 million dividend to the State, its first since 2019.

DAA, operator of Cork and Dublin airports, said revenues last year reached €1.02 billion, the first time sales passed the €1 billion benchmark.

Profits after tax and once-off charges were €176 million, allowing its board to recommend paying a €31 million dividend to the State.

“Due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, this is the first dividend since 2019,” the company noted.

Cork and Dublin airports handled 36.3 million passengers in 2023. ARI grew its business in the 27 airports in which it operates around the world.

DAA International, handled 65 million passengers at the three airports in Saudi Arabia that it manages, Jeddah, Riyadh and Red Sea. The subsidiary has businesses in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Kenny Jacobs, chief executive, warned that a 32 million a-year limit on passengers at Dublin had prompted airlines to grow outside the Republic, losing the State new routes.

The “passenger cap”, imposed by planners as a condition of allowing Dublin operate an extra runway, is causing friction between airlines, the DAA and Government.

“We are a small, open, island economy and stalled growth at our national airport sends a negative signal about investment in Ireland,” said Mr Jacobs.

DAA has sought permission from local planning authority, Fingal County Council, to increase the cap to 40 million.

Peter Dunne, DAA’s chief financial officer, said the group ended the year with €805 million in cash but had €1.6 billion in debt, twice pre-pandemic totals.

The company must repay most of it between 2028 and 2032. Mr Dunne cautioned that DAA will have to borrow further cash to fund the expanded infrastructure it needs.

Basil Geoghegan, chairman, said the company needed to place itself on a “more robust financial footing” to support its planned €2 billion expansion of Dublin’s facilities.

He argued that this needed parity of returns with other European airports, but warned that this would be challenging, given that Dublin’s charges were a “fraction” of other capital city gateways.