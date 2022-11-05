Autumn Nations Series live: Ireland vs South Africa

Good evening and welcome to the start of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series campaign! Nathan Johns here to guide you through all the action as the world champions travel to the Aviva Stadium to take on the world’s number one ranked side.

Kick-off is at 17.30 but we'll be building up to the action with team news, match previews, analysis and predictions.

The selection of Murray is interesting given many thought the greater tempo provided by Gibson-Park would be crucial to avoid the type of arm-wrestle that plays into South Africa’s hands, given their likely power advantage. Regardless, it’s a memorable day for Murray as he starts to earn his 100th cap. Gerry Thornley looks back at the Munster man’s best days during his previous 99 matches.

[ 100 not out: Momentous achievement for new centurion Conor Murray ]

Some pre-match reading for you: Gerry Thornley previews the clash. His prediction? Ireland have enough to defuse South Africa’s bomb squad.

[ Up-tempo Ireland can keep physical South Africa in check in mouthwatering autumn opener ]

As for the ‘Boks, they’ve gone with Damien Willemse at 10 as the young playmaker continues to rise up the ranks. Cheslin Kolbe is at 15 in what could be a scintillating back three with Kurt-Lee Arendse and Makazole Mapimpi.

Faf de Klerk is only on the bench, Jaden Hendrikse starts at 9 while as always, Siya Kolisi leads out a monstrous pack from his spot in the backrow.

Talk about a bumper way to start the season for Ireland. After July’s triumph in New Zealand, the next step up was undoubtedly a date with the 2019 World Cup winners. For that date to come right at the start of a three-week run of fixtures at a packed Aviva with an evening kick-off? It doesn’t get much bigger than this.

Let’s start with the teams. Ireland have picked Conor Murray to start on the occasion of his 100th cap, Jamison Gibson-Park - who has yet to play this year - is on the bench. In place of the injured James Lowe, Robert Baloucoune starts on the right wing as Mack Hansen shifts over to the left.

Robbie Henshaw was named to start but subsequently had to pull out through injury, meaning Stuart McCloskey sees his early season form with Ulster rewarded with a start.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Robert Baloucoune, Garry Ringrose, Stuart McCloskey, Mack Hansen; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Jimmy O’Brien.