Cheltenham going declared heavy on the eve of Festival
10 millimetres fell on Sunday night with further showers forecast on Monday
Apple’s Jade leads Gordon Elliott’s team onto the gallops at Cheltenham. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty
The going at Cheltenham on the eve of the Festival is now heavy, soft in places.
10 millimetres of overnight rain has led to the change — with further showers forecast throughout the day.
The four-day Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday and is set to open on the softest ground for at least 20 years.
A statement issued by Cheltenham read: “10mm overnight with further rain anticipated through the day (3 to 4mm). Tuesday mostly dry, temps 10/11C.”
More to follow.