The Yellow Clay snatches victory in Tote Navan Novice Hurdle

Odds-on favourite The Yellow Clay snatched victory in the final strides of the Tote Navan Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott’s five-year-old was second in the Grade One bumper at Punchestown at the end of last season and has made a superb start to his hurdling career so far.

After winning on debut by nine lengths in November he then won the Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle by 10 lengths at Navan.

Returning to the same course and distance, this time at Grade Two level, the gelding was the 4-11 favourite under Sam Ewing.

He looked booked for second place, however, as Fleur In The Park led in the home straight but he would not stop battling and just managed to edge ahead close home to win by a neck.

“He had his head in front at the right time which is always a good sign in a horse,” said Elliott.

“I’d say the second horse [Fleur In The Park] got a good ride, he got the fractions right and he kicked at the right time. He nearly caught us out.

“I told Sam not to be in front too soon, he rode our horse to instructions.

“He is winning, so that is all that matters. He’s learning how to race.”

Owner Noel Moran added: “To be honest, I thought we were in trouble after the last. It was a good, battling performance.”