IHRB suspend licence of trainer Jerry Murray over serious welfare concerns

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board referrals panel has suspended the training licence of Co Offaly-based Jerry Murray over what it described as serious welfare, care and management concerns identified during inspections carried out at his premises.

An IHRB statement released on Friday outlined how an inspection by its officials on August 19th uncovered serious deficiencies in the health, condition, care and welfare of horses in Murray’s care.

At a referrals hearing chaired by Justice Frank Clarke on Wednesday, the IHRB’s chief veterinary officer Dr Lynn Hillyer outlined how there were two more visits to the yard and pointed to continuing issues concerning the welfare of certain horses and the conditions in which they were kept.

Hillyer explained that all horses present at the first inspection required veterinary intervention, either individually or at herd level. Three horses required urgent veterinary attention, including one whose condition necessitated euthanasia.

She described subsequent engagement with Murray and his vet and while remedial steps were taken, material concerns remained regarding the management of the training establishment and the welfare of some horses in his care and control.

Hillyer also outlined the extent of the continuing IHRB veterinary oversight and intervention which had been required since the initial inspection.

The IHRB told the panel that the seriousness and persistence of the welfare and management concerns, notwithstanding the remedial steps taken, together with the level of continuing regulatory and veterinary oversight required to achieve the necessary standards, was unsustainable.

John Fitzgerald of the Restricted Trainers Association told the panel that Murray accepted the gravity of the matters raised and outlined personal circumstances on his behalf.

The panel concluded that material concerns remained, and the level of continuing regulatory oversight required was unsustainable. It also had regard to personal circumstances advanced on Murray’s behalf.

It suspended Murray’s licence with immediate effect and directed that the suspension will remain in force unless and until the Referral Committee determines otherwise.

It confirmed that Murray may apply for the suspension to be reviewed on notice to the IHRB, at which time the Committee will consider the evidence then available as to whether the concerns which gave rise to the suspension have been satisfactorily addressed.