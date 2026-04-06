Energumene rolls back the years for impressive Fairyhouse success

The veteran former dual-Champion Chase winner Energumene rolled back the years to land a popular success at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

Willie Mullins’s 12-year-old stalwart made light work of his rivals in the €100,000 Grade Two Underwriting Exchange Chase and won for the first time since the end of 2024.

Rider Paul Townend was on board Energumene when he landed Cheltenham’s two-mile crown in 20222 and 2023 and plainly enjoyed the performance.

“A joy to be on his back,” said the champion jockey, who later exited the Irish Grand National when Kiss Will fell at the third last.

A sad note was the fatal fall sustained by Energumene’s stable companion, Saint Sam, at the third last. But the old hero returning for a final hurrah is a sporting staple, whatever the sport, and even the supremely successful Mullins wasn’t immune.

'Energumene stole the show today,' said trainer Willie Mullins after the veteran's success at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Inpho

“I don’t know what he’s on at 12 years of age, but I’m going to get some of it!” grinned the champion trainer. “Energumene stole the show today. At 12 years of age, to put in a performance like that – he ran like a seven- or eight-year-old.”

Out of luck in the big race, Mullins also saw Proactif bounce back from his Triumph Hurdle flop to land the Grade Two O’Driscoll’s Juvenile Hurdle.

Easier ground conditions proved crucial, as jockey Mark Walsh explained: “He never travelled, never jumped at Cheltenham, and you saw the real horse there today. The Cheltenham ground was just too quick for him.”

Proactif led home a Mullins sweep of the places in advance of Macho Man and Majolique and the trainer said: “The first three will all make their name, I think, in the next few years. The winner’s a fine big horse that can go jumping fences, the same with the second horse. I could see Majolique staying over hurdles. Things didn’t go right for her but she’s a fair mare too.”

There was a sense of former glories rekindled too in the Rathbarry & Glenview Hurdle as the former Supreme hero Slade Steel bounced back from six defeats over fences. It took jockey Darragh O’Keeffe to 90 winners in his best-ever season.

“I’m slightly kicking myself that we didn’t try it sooner [hurdling], but it’s brilliant to see him back. He really enjoyed it and hopefully there is loads of fun ahead with him,” said Henry De Bromhead.

Having broken his duck in Ireland at Cork on Sunday, former British champion jockey Harry Cobden rode his first winner for new boss JP McManus in this country aboard Fierce Handay in a handicap hurdle. Cobden takes over as McManus’s number-one rider next month.

“I’ve only been here once before and never had ridden over hurdles here. It’s a class track, very straightforward, lovely ground,” said the English man.

Gordon Elliott wound up the Easter festival in style as his Charismatic Kid turned the bumper into a procession and won by 11 lengths, while the preceding handicap chase went to the 40-1 outsider Clonmeen.

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