Gordon Elliott does not think he has ‘any chance’ of dethroning Willie Mullins as champion trainer

Better Days Ahead might need to defy top-weight in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Gordon Elliott does not believe he has “any chance at all” of dethroning Willie Mullins as champion trainer in Ireland this season.

Runner up to his great rival for the last 13 years, Elliott currently holds a lead of about €400,000 in the trainer’s championship.

It means it could all go down once again to the Punchestown festival’s end of season climax although bookmakers make Mullins a heavy 1-6 favourite to ultimately be crowned champion for a 20th time in this country. He has been champion in Britain too for the last two seasons.

“We’ve had the season of all seasons, albeit Cheltenham wasn’t as good as we would like it, but we target all the festivals and we’ve had nine Grade One winners this season so far,” said Elliott on Tuesday.

“It would be lovely to do it, but I don’t think I’ve any chance at all. I’ve been lucky enough to be second to Willie for the last 13 years, but to be honest I think I’d need to win and be second in the Irish National and Willie needs to not be in the first four and that’s not going to happen,” he added.

Easter Monday sees the most valuable jumps race of the year in Ireland, the €500,000 Boylesports Irish Grand National, a race Elliott won with General Principle in 2018.

The shape of the race, which this year takes place just five days before the Aintree Grand National, has yet to be firmed up although Elliott’s Better Times Ahead could end up having to carry topweight.

“The Irish National has been the plan all year for Better Days Ahead. He worked well this morning, and you’d love to see the ground staying like that [soft].

“I wouldn’t like to see the ground getting too quick, none of us would for a National, Better Days Ahead would definitely prefer it softer. He’s probably going to have topweight which is not ideal, I’d say the weights are going to go up a fair bit looking at the entries.

“We’ll probably have five or six runners in the race. Search For Glory is at the other end of the scale, the better the ground the better his chance, for a big horse he can’t handle soft ground. He looks at the right end of the handicap.

“Shecouldbeanything runs her race every time, but whether she’s good enough to win an Irish National, I couldn’t be sure. She could run into a place. Wingmen could run. The trip might be a worry, but if the ground dried up he could take his chance.

“I think the English horses coming over could be very dangerous. Rebecca Curtis won it last year, they ran well in the handicap chases at Punchestown, and you only had to see how well handicapped they looked at Cheltenham,” Elliott said.

Emmet Mullins is already a “National” winner at Aintree through Noble Yeats and could bid to add the Irish version with the novice Solider In Milan.

“I’m looking forward to him. He fits the bill as a novice, it’s his first year over fences and he’s been doing things well,” said his jockey Donagh Meyler. “He’s a big frame of a horse and he seems to be jumping fences well, hopefully he can be bang there. His last race turned into a sprint which didn’t suit him, but he came out of the race well.”

Another novice, Oscars Brother, is currently a 10-1 favourite for the Fairyhouse spectacular with the big-race sponsors. However, he could be routed to Aintree later that week instead.